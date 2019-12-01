‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Briana DeJesus Takes Her Girls For A Movie Date

Briana DeJesus recently took to Instagram to brag on her beautiful girls. The Teen Mom 2star shared a photo documenting her date at the movies with her daughters, Nova (11) and Stella (2).

Although the reality star was absent from the photos, the two big grins on her daughters’ faces beaming at their mother clearly show that they were thrilled to be spending time with Briana.

It seems as if the single mother decided to treat her daughters with a trip to the theater this Thanksgiving weekend. She dressed the sisters in adorable outfits and seated them right next to each other.

Nova wore a long-sleeved white t-shirt with soft pink stripes running across it. The t-shirt had delicate feminine detailing such as the frilled collar neckline and the frilled sleeves. The tweenie rocked a ponytail and smiled at her mother before digging into her Minute Maid frozen ice-cream.

Stella also looked delighted to be spending time with her mother and sister. She wore a white t-shirt with a reindeer across the front. She paired the adorable top with a star-printed tutu, complete with sparkly glitter and chiffon. The toddler was obviously in her element with the ice-cream on her lap, spoon in her hand, and the prospect of watching a movie on the big screen.

In the background, one can see the theater curtains and lights as well as a row of empty movie seats. The lights are dimmed in anticipation of the show and it’s clear that the girls can’t wait for the film to begin.

The single mother has a massive following of over 1.1 million followers on Instagram alone. Many have followed Briana’s journey since she first appeared on Teen Mom 3. After that show was canceled, they then watched her transition to Teen Mom 2 where she has been a cast member since 2017.

This particular image is fast gaining traction on social media. It has already received more than 20,000 likes and hordes of comments from well-wishers who love keeping up to date with the DeJesus family. While many just posted heart and smiley emoji, some also took out the time to say a few words of encouragement.

“They both look so different but so beautiful in their own ways,” opined one fan, while another said, “Adorable. Stella looks so grown-up with her hair pulled back in a ponytail.”

One fan praised Briana for being both a mother and a father to her daughters.