Halle Berry Flaunts Her Sculpted Legs In Leopard Print Dress During Casino Trip

Halle Berry also showed off her box braids.

Halle Berry proved that all her hard work in the gym has paid off by flashing her toned calf muscles. On Saturday, the Monster’s Ball actress took to Instagram to show off her muscular legs in a stylish and sophisticated ensemble that she wore during a trip to a casino.

Halle shared a video of her stunning weekend look. She rocked a short leopard print dress with a classic tent silhouette. The loose, waist-less garment featured a mock neck and long sleeves. The bottom hem of the dress hit Halle’s thigh about six inches or so above the knee, giving her fans a good look at her sculpted calves. A glimpse of her strong thigh muscles could also be seen. The 53-year-old fitness enthusiast accessorized her outfit with a pair of dark sunglasses with square lenses. She used Instagram’s Boomerang feature to create a looping video of herself taking her chic eye-wear on and off.

Halle Berry recently changed her hairstyle in a major way by getting blond box braids, and she was still rocking them in her moving Instagram image. The Swordfish star was wearing them up in a high bun, adding to her overall look’s refined retro vibe.

According to Halle’s geotag, her short video was filmed at the Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City. Earlier this month, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that the actress has been filming her upcoming movie Bruised in Atlantic City, but Halle didn’t reveal whether her visit to the casino was for business or pleasure.

Halle’s stylish Instagram video has received over 39,000 likes so far. Quite a few of her fans also commented on her incredible leg gains.

“Dem legs tho,” wrote one of the actress’ followers.

“Calves are on point!!” another fan remarked, punctuating their compliment with two fire emoji.

“How do those legs belong to someone 50 plus? Wow,” a third admirer commented.

“Look at those sculptured calves my goodness!” read a fourth response to her post.

Numerous fans also complimented Halle on her new hairstyle and her stunning ensemble. She could also be seen rocking the leopard print dress in her Instagram stories. In one video that the actress uploaded, she was shown walking down a hall. This provided a glimpse of her footwear, which was a pair of chunky platform clogs with buckles on the sides. Halle also revealed that she was eating healthy at the casino by sharing a snapshot of herself enjoying a kale chip.

“Nothing beats a good kale chip,” Halle captioned the photo.

Halle Berry often uses Instagram to share her healthy eating tips with her fans, and she’s also been documenting her intense exercise regimen on the social media platform. Halle hit the gym hard to prepare for her role as a female MMA fighter in Bruised, and her leg muscles are evidence that she hasn’t been slacking off.