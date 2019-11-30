Future Posts A Photo Of Lori Harvey On Instagram & Fans Are Impressed At How She’s Moved On From Diddy

Future recently shared how much he appreciates Lori Harvey on his Instagram page, and fans of the reported pair have taken notice.

According to Hollywood Life, the stepdaughter of Steve Harvey was trending on social media after Future decided to post the model on his personal Instagram page. Although the “Mask Off” rapper is currently in Abu Dhabi, he decided to post an older photo of Lori when she attended his birthday party earlier this month. The model is seen posing in the photo with her hair in a high ponytail and covered in diamonds. In the Instagram stories image, Future also referred to Harvey as “flawless,” which he wrote on the model’s photo.

The message from Future to Lori instantly caught the attention of social media users on both Twitter and Instagram. Upon seeing the image, many commenters took to their social media accounts to share their thoughts on how effective they felt Lori’s dating life is.

The tribute from Future comes just months after Lori was linked to Diddy and his son, Justin Combs, earlier this year. Many were also shocked at the fact that Future, who has children with multiple women, including Ciara, took time out of his schedule to post an image of Lori on his page.

“Lori Harvey the goat man…got the king of misogyny posting her,” one user tweeted.

“Yall can’t move like Lori Harvey and Meg bc yall too focused on tryna turn every dude you talk to into your husband,” another commenter said.

“You gotta admire Lori Harvey. The girl is your toxic fave’s toxic fave. She’s the only chick who can leave Future, go to Trey, then go to Diddy, remain on Meek Mill’s wishlist [sic] and STILL have Future welcoming her back with open arms. A queen,” another fan admired.

While Future and Lori have been spotted together on several occasions, neither has confirmed or denied that they’re a couple. If they are, however, this would be Lori’s third high-profile relationship this year. In addition to being rumored as Diddy’s girlfriend for months after being seen at multiple vacation spots, Lori reportedly briefly dated Trey Songz at the beginning of the year, but the relationship ended within a few months.

Lori and Future’s rumored romance comes just one week after she decided to rejoin Instagram for a brand campaign. The model has been seemingly under the radar since being involved in a hit-and-run accident back in October.