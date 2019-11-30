Chrissy Teigen Trolls John Legend With ‘People’ Cover PJs, And He Replies, ‘Stunning’

Chrissy Teigen trolled husband John Legend about being named People Magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive this year. It’s not the first time she brought up the crooner’s cover, but this time, she got some others in on the joke. However, Legend proved he has a great attitude about his wife’s ribbing with his hilarious reply.

Teigen took to Instagram and shared a picture of herself along with actress Bronwyn Reed and chef Paul Barbosa sitting on the floor wearing fabulous onesie pajamas printed with Legend’s People cover that declared him the Sexiest Man Alive in sizable white type.

In the image, Teigen sat on one side; she was barefoot with her brown hair pulled back off her face. The model had her eyes closed and rested one arm on her bent knee and the other on the floor. Barbosa sat in the middle, and he wore glasses, gray boots, and rested his face on his hand. The chef had a glum look on his face.

Reed sat on the other side of Barbosa and held Miles, Teigen and Legend’s 1-year-old son. While Miles didn’t have his own onesie, he and Reed matched because the singer wore a tan faux turtleneck shirt under her PJs. The actress wore sunglasses perched on her head, and her hair was pulled back. Reed finished off the look with tan boots. Miles wore brown pants, a tan sweater, and khaki lace-up boots.

Teigen declared that the entire group looked great, and Legend left a simple, one-word comment in the replies.

“Stunning,” The Voice coach wrote.

It’s unclear whether Legend meant the people in the photo, the magazine cover, or the unique pajamas, so there are several ways to take his comment.

Fans of the couple adored Teigen’s sense of humor, with nearly 300,000 Instagram users hitting the “like” button on the post. Plus, more than 750 people also took the time to leave a comment for the celebrities.

“I just realized what the outfit says,” replied a follower, who also included two laughing crying emoji.

“I’ve never seen a more stunning outfit,” joked a second person.

Several people chimed in wondering where they could buy their own set of John Legend pajamas.

“Where can I get pair those are so cute!?” a fan asked.

“Will those be available at target? I need a pair!” wrote another.

So far, Teigen hasn’t replied with details on how fans can buy their own set of these PJs, but it seems like she has a hot product on her hands should she decide to sell them.