Princess Beatrice Wedding Reconfirmed As Experts Speculate Venue

Princess Beatrice to wed her fiancé in smaller, more intimate ceremony, experts speculate.

Princess Beatrice of York has been silent amidst rumors that her wedding to long-time family friend and British property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was in jeopardy after her father’s disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight. But now, Princess Beatrice can finally breathe a sigh of relief.

According to Express, the wedding has been reconfirmed, and will now be a more intimate affair to preserve the pair’s privacy amidst the scandal surrounding Beatrice’s father, Prince Andrew of York.

Royal biographer Christopher Warwick has gone on record stating that the Epstein debacle has presented challenges to having a more lavish ceremony that would match royal tradition, like the wedding of her sister Princess Eugenie to wine merchant Jack Brooksbank.

Many royal commentators have speculated that if the princess is considering smaller venues for her nuptial ceremony, she can opt for All Saint’s Chapel, which is within the York jurisdiction. The small chapel is a Grade II church located in the Royal Lodge area and is frequently attended by members of the royal family. The monarch herself is a regular patron and attends service there when she is in Windsor. Other experts have suggested that the couple could wed at St. George’s chapel, and also forget the traditional carriage ride, which would lessen the cost of the event’s security detail.

The royal family has been decidedly tight lipped about the wedding plans. The coupled announced their engagement at the end of September but have not been forthcoming with further details about the wedding itself. Press staff from Buckingham Palace have not issued a statement confirming a date or a venue. Princess Beatrice has commented on her overall excitement around the union, and her hopes for the couple’s future.

“We are both so excited to be embarking on this life adventure together and can’t wait to be married. We share so many similar interests and values and we know this will stand us in great stead for the years ahead, full of love and happiness.”

Loading...

The wedding planning came to a halt after Prince Andrew gave an interview commonly described as a “car crash” to BBC Newsnight. Prince Andrew spoke to BBC‘s Emily Maitlis to downplay his relationship with disgraced financier and sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The Duke of York came under fire for diminishing the gravity of Epstein’s crimes and came across as remorseless and woefully disconnected. The Inquisitrreported that the Queen has since excused Prince Andrew from his duties, and he has gone on record to rescind many of his statements in the interview.