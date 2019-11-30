WWE Rumors: Contract Of Legendary Superstar Set To Expire, Hints At Leaving Company

Despite making his long-awaited return to WWE television on the latest episode of Monday Night Raw, Matt Hardy could be set to leave the company.

WrestlingNews.co reports that the “Woken Warrior” only has a couple of months left on his current deal, and given that WWE doesn’t appear to have any plans for the 45-year-old, he could go elsewhere.

Hardy’s latest comeback saw him lose to Buddy Murphy, so it was far from the epic return that suggests the company has a storyline in mind for the legendary performer. He was also wearing his Hardy Boyz attire, indicating that his popular “Woken” gimmick is a thing of the past.

Hardy also hinted that he was intent on leaving the company during a Twitter exchange with pro wrestling journalist Scott Fishman. After Fishman posted that Hardy’s return on Monday Night Raw was a “waste,” Hardy responded by saying that his current situation is short-term.

“Please don’t feel bad for me, Scott. I’m just in a WWE slump as of right now. I can see it probably continuing for a few more weeks in the future, but I’m confident I’ll get out of it in a couple of months & get my groove back. You can’t BREAK a #BROKEN VESSEL.”

Hardy’s tweet suggests that he’ll be leaving WWE in the coming weeks and reprising the “Broken” gimmick that he used in Impact Wrestling and on the independent circuit.

While it’s possible that Hardy was messing around in a bid to get offered a lucrative deal from WWE, it wouldn’t be surprising if he moves on. As the WrestlingNews.co report states, he has friends in All Elite Wrestling who’d love to bring him into the company.

The last time Hardy featured prominently in WWE was back in April, when he and Jeff Hardy won the SmackDown Tag Team Championships. However, the duo was forced to vacate the titles later that month after Jeff suffered a long-term knee injury.

At the time of this writing, Jeff is currently experiencing some legal issues following his October arrest for Driving While Intoxicated. While the superstar was expected to return in November, WWE officials are reluctant to bring him back into the fold until his personal issues are resolved.

Jeff’s legal troubles have also led to some unrest within the Hardy family, so it might be a while until both superstars are open to teaming with each other again. However, the “Woken Warrior” might not be around when Jeff finally returns.