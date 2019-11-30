‘The Voice’ Welcomes Superstar Performers Meghan Trainor & Kane Brown For Epic Two-Night Event Of Music

The Voice will welcome superstar entertainers Meghan Trainor and Kane Brown for an epic two-night event of music and fun as the show heads into its Top 10 performances, inching closer to a winner for a season that has been full of excitement.

Billboard Magazine reported that Kane Brown will be performing his single “Homesick” on the Monday, December 2 episode of the series, which will feature the Top 10 hopefuls as they perform live in front of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Gwen Stefani, and Blake Shelton for America’s vote.

Just one year ago, Brown performed his hit single “Lose It” live on The Voice stage.

On Tuesday, December 3, Meghan Trainor and Mike Sabath will hit the stage to perform their hit, “WAVE.” Trainor appeared as a guest mentor for Team Blake Shelton on the eighth season of the reality competition singing series alongside Scott Hendricks and former Voice coach CeeLo Green. Trainor will also serve as a coach on The Voice UK in 2020.

Along with what promises to be an exciting performance, fans will also be treated to a duet by series coaches John Legend and Kelly Clarkson. Both coaches will perform their new version of the classic Christmas tune, “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” which dropped on November 8.

This will be the first time the twosome will perform the song live on The Voice. Their new take on the holiday classic recently came under fire for its updated lyrics which reflect the #MeToo movement.

At the conclusion of Tuesday’s episode, seven artists will be revealed as safe by America’s votes. The bottom three artists will then compete for the Instant Save and one will be eliminated.

The Instant Save, for those who are not familiar with the exciting voting procedure on the hit NBC series, is when viewers can vote on Twitter using the hashtag #VoiceSave followed by the name of the singer they want to keep in the competition. The results of the Instant Save are then tallied in real time, and the artist with the most votes is allowed to remain in the competition.

The following artists have made it thus far in the competition, remaining in the running to become The Voice of Season 17 of the series.

Ricky Duran (Team Blake), Katie Kadan (Team Legend), Rose Short (Team Gwen), Jake Hoot (Team Kelly), Joana Martinez (Team Gwen), Will Breman (Team Legend), Marybeth Byrd (Team Legend), Kat Hammock (Team Blake), Hello Sunday (Team Kelly) and Shane Q (Team Kelly).

The Top 10 contestants will belt it out for America’s favor once again on NBC’s The Voice on Monday, December 2 at 8 p.m. ET.