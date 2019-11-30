‘Days Of Our Lives’ Comings & Goings: One Of The Most Shocking Comebacks Of All Time

Days of Our Lives comings and goings reveal that one of the most wild comebacks of all time has taken place, and fans will begin to see the fallout from it on Monday’s episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, viewers finally got a look at Stefano DiMera’s face on Wednesday’s show before the mini Thanksgiving hiatus, and it was a shocker. Instead of seeing a Joseph Mascolo recast, the face of Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) was in it’s place.

It appears that Steve is now the new Stefano, but how? Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) has been so sure that he’s been chatting online with his father, and it doesn’t seem that Steve would be able to take on the persona so quickly, at least not without a little help from someone such as Dr. Rolf (William Utay) or Princess Gina (Kristian Alfonso).

Steve also appeared to have both of his eyes, which were functioning. Longtime fans of the soap opera know that Steve has worn an eye patch for years following a tragic accident. During his last stint on the show he had issues with his one healthy eye and was given a bionic eye made by DiMera Enterprises, which will most likely tie in with his transformation into Stefano.

As many fans already know, Steve has been mysteriously gone from Salem for over a year, and nobody, including the love of his life Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), has been able to reach him. Steve hasn’t been in contact and he didn’t even come home to Salem for the funeral of his sister, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans).

Kayla has revealed that she sent him divorce papers, but that he never even contacted her before signing them and sending them back. When the new Steve/Stefano is finally revealed to the people of Salem it’s going to be one wild ride, especially for Kayla, who has already moved on with Adrienne’s husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth).

Meanwhile, although Adrienne is dead (for now), that doesn’t mean fans won’t be seeing Judi Evans on the show. Soap Dirt reports that Adrienne’s doppelganger, Bonnie Lockhart, could also pop up at any time. Bonnie could be a part of the prison gang with Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and Marlena Evans’ doppelganger, Hattie Adams (Deidre Hall).

Elsewhere in Salem, Days of Our Lives fans will see that Ben Weston’s (Robert Scott Wilson) diabolical father, Clyde (James Reed), will also be off of the grid for awhile as his character is sent to solitary confinement this week.