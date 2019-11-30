Candace Cameron Bure & Her Brother Kirk Have TV Reunion On ‘Fuller House’ Season 5

The real-life siblings haven't acted together in more than 30 years.

Candace Cameron Bure will have an on-camera reunion with her famous brother on Fuller House. The Netflix star has recalled that her real-life brother, Kirk Cameron, will appear in the final season of the Full House spinoff.

In an interview with Closer Weekly, Candace called Kirk’s cameo “a really fun surprise” and she teased that the episode takes her back to the ’90s with appearances by her brother and a musical guest star.

“Lisa Loeb is in it as well as my brother Kirk,” the Fuller House star said. “And that week I was directing as well… it was a dream come true to direct my brother.”

The 43-year-old Fuller House star went on to say that Kirk, who famously starred in the ’80s sitcom Growing Pains, showed up on set and acted “like he never stopped doing a sitcom.”

“I wanted to give him a hard time,” Candace admitted of her 49-year-old big brother. “I wanted to somehow fire him on the set and cause drama, but I couldn’t ’cause he was awesome.”

Kirk’s Fuller House role marks the first time in decades the siblings have appeared on a TV series together.

“My brother and I have acted – before when we were younger – together,” Candace said. “And since then we haven’t done anything, any kind of movie or television show together, until Season 5 of Fuller House.”

Fans of the famous family may recall that more than 30 years ago, Kirk made a guest appearance alongside his sister on Fuller House, playing Cousin Steve in the 1988 episode “Just One of the Guys.” Soon after, Candace turned up on Growing Pains playing a character named Jenny Foster.

Candace did not elaborate on her brother Kirk’s character on Fuller House, but the guest spot marks his first acting credit in more than two years, according to his IMDB page.

In the 1980s, Kirk was a teen idol thanks to his role as Mike Seaver on Growing Pains from 1985 to 1992. Since that time, the actor has reprised the role of the Seaver son several times and has also logged sporadic acting credits on shows like Touched by an Angel, Family Law and more.

While fans haven’t seen them act together since the late 1980s, Candace and Kirk Cameron did reunite onscreen for a different reason earlier this year, as The Inquisitr previously shared. Candace and her TV sister Jodie Sweetin faced off against Growing Pains alums Kirk and his TV sister Tracey Gold in a TV Duos Showdown on the Today show in April.

In addition, Candace appeared on Kirk’s new TBN talk show One on One in September.