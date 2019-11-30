‘One Piece’ Chapter 964 Recap: Whitebeard Recognizes Oden’s Power, Likens Him To Rocks Pirates Crewmates

The latest chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Oden’s Adventure,” featured Whitebeard Pirates captain and Emperor Edward Newgate and his past with Lord Kozuki Oden. From the moment they see each other, Oden and Whitebeard decided to test each other’s power. Though the conclusion of the battle wasn’t revealed, Whitebeard noticed Oden’s similarities to some of his Rocks Pirates crewmates.

While Oden was eating with Whitebeard and his crew, he asked them to take him to the sea. Oden revealed that it was his dream to travel all around the world. He attempted to sail on his own, but he failed as he didn’t possess navigating skills. Whitebeard said that he couldn’t take Oden since he didn’t look like the type of person that would serve under someone else.

Whitebeard then told a story about his former crew, the Rocks Pirates, and said that most of them were like Oden. The Rocks Pirates were undeniably among the most powerful pirate group in the world of One Piece, but in the short time they existed, there were plenty of occasions that they tried to kill each other. That wasn’t a surprise at all since most of the members of the Rocks Pirates were all capable of leading their own crew.

Since the Rocks Pirates were disbanded, the surviving members went on separate ways and started a new journey. Most of them created their own names and became notorious all around the world, including Shiki, Charlotte Linlin a.k.a. Emperor Big Mom, Emperor Kaido, and Emperor Whitebeard. Whitebeard said that he would never let his crew suffer the same fate as the Rocks Pirates so he refused to take Oden with him.

“I feel bad for Oden, but we had no choice,” Whitebeard said. “We had to sneak out at night. In terms of strength, though he’d have made a fine ally. Even if I actually liked the guy, taking him would amount to kidnapping a member of the royal family from his own kingdom. It’d come back to bite us.”

One Piece Chapter 964 featured the Whitebeard Pirates trying to leave the Land of Wano without being noticed by Oden. Unfortunately, Oden knew about their plan and still managed to catch up with the Whitebeard Pirates. Whitebeard decided to take Oden on his ship in one condition – he needed to hold onto the chain tied to their ship for three days straight.

Oden was about to finish the challenge but an hour before the third day, he let go of the rope. One Piece Chapter 964 revealed that Oden didn’t let go of the rope due to exhaustion but to save a woman shouting for help at an unknown island. Because of what he did, Oden earned the trust of Whitebeard, who allowed him to board his ship together with Lady Toki and some members of the Nine Red Scabbards. Aside from Whitebeard, Oden also got the attention of Pirate King Gol D. Roger, who expressed a strong interest in meeting him in person.