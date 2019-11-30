Elton John Reveals He Wore And Used A Diaper On Stage Following Prostate Cancer Surgery

The famous singer has battled numerous health issues in recent years, including an operation to treat prostate cancer.

Musical legend, Sir Elton John, did an in-depth interview recently on BBC1 in which he revealed that while playing a Las Vegas, Nevada show just a few weeks after surgery for a prostate cancer issue, he not only secretly wore a diaper on stage, but was actually forced to use it during his performance.

According to The New York Post, John revealed the aftermath of his surgery during a nearly hour-long interview with Irish television host Graham Norton, titled Elton John: Uncensored.

The unfortunate circumstance happened during a 2017 show he played in Las Vegas, which happened to be in the wake of surgery to treat a bout of prostate cancer. The operation left the singer with bladder control problems at the time, forcing him to take measures to be able to carry on his scheduled performances.

Surgery to treat the cancer was John’s decision as an alternative to undergoing chemotherapy, a popular treatment option which can also bring a long list of potential post-treatment complications.

Speaking of the audience members at the Las Vegas show, John told Norton, “If only they knew… at that moment I was pissing myself.”

While John’s use of a diaper at the time is something he can have a chuckle about now, what certainly wasn’t funny was the revelation he made that just two days after his prostate cancer surgery, he faced an immediate threat to his life in the form of a nasty infection.

In his memoir, Me, the “Rocket Man” singer said that the infection nearly took his life.

He also touched on lighter subjects, such as explaining the reason why he prefers to sport a toupee as opposed to embracing his natural baldness.

“I don’t like being bald. I look like Shrek,” John explained to Norton.

According to Fox News, John’s candid interview came just two days after he was recently forced to cancel an Orlando, Florida concert 20 minutes after the scheduled start time, leaving thousands of excited fans confused and disappointed.

John tweeted out an official statement explaining why the last-minute decision was made to cancel the Orlando show and the next show in Tampa while apologizing to his anxious fans.

“Elton and his band play 100% live and with impaired hearing and ear pain he wouldn’t have been able to deliver the performance his fans deserve. He will take a couple of days rest to allow the infection to clear up and both will be rescheduled as soon as possible,” John’s tweet said.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the singer announced the cancellation of a show in Indianapolis, Indiana a few hours before its scheduled start, telling fans that he was feeling “extremely unwell.” At the time, he reached out to his fans on Facebook to offer an apology and explain that his health forced him to make the decision.