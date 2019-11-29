Madonna Cancels ‘Madame X’ Shows Due To ‘Overwhelming Pain’

Madonna is currently performing in her “Madame X” world tour across North America and has had to cancel a number of shows. According to the BBC, the “Like a Prayer” hitmaker was experiencing overwhelming pain.

“Please forgive this unexpected turn of events,” she wrote on Facebook.

“Doing my show every night brings me so much joy and to cancel is a kind of punishment… But the pain I’m in right now is overwhelming, and I must rest and follow doctor’s orders,” the “Material Girl” songstress continued.

Madonna didn’t specify what injury she had been suffering but told fans earlier this month in San Francisco she had a “torn ligament” and “a bad knee.”

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” chart-topper had already postponed her opening shows in New York at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House because of “highly specialized production elements.” Shortly after, she had to cancel one of the shows due to injury.

Ahead of her Los Angeles stint of shows, she called off the opening night.

Live Nation, who are the tour promoters, has stated the reason for not rescheduling is due to tight scheduling through the balance of the year. Those who purchased tickets will be issued a refund.

The European leg she is scheduled to embark on next year has already started to come with a few complications.

According to Stereoboard, her first London, U.K. show on January 26 at the Palladium has been rescheduled to February 16, becoming the last show of the residency. The 15-show run at the venue will now begin on January 17.

She will kick off the European leg in Lisbon, Portugal, and will also visit Paris, France, after London.

Despite the constant cancelations and postponing, Madonna’s “Madame X” show went down will fans who attended the opening night in New York City.

“Amazing opening night of #Madonna ‘Madame X’ Tour! Concert,” one user wrote on social media.

“Ok so the ‘Madame X’ Tour was the best thing I’ve ever seen. Possibly Madonna’s artistic pinnacle. Incredible,” another shared.

Loading...

The setlist consists of a lot of songs taken from Madame X, her latest release, as well as many of her hit singles including “Express Yourself,” “La Isla Bonita,” and “Papa Don’t Preach,” to name a few.

Ahead of the tour, she revealed that no phones or cameras would be permitted when entering the venues.

Over the past few months, Madonna has been sharing her own professional photography and videos from the tour to her Instagram page.