Ayesha Curry Shares Sizzling Snap With Husband Stephen Curry By Her Side

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry celebrated Thanksgiving with her family, and after sharing a photo with all her children, opted to treat her 6.8 million Instagram followers to a double update featuring just herself and her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry.

Ayesha looked stunning in a matching orange leisure combination that consisted of comfortable looking pants and a sweater. The fabric had a subtle print to it, and it draped over Ayesha’s curves. She accessorized with a pair of statement earrings, and her hair was done in braids.

Stephen was beside her in the photo, wearing a pair of navy pants and a long-sleeve shirt in a deep orange hue as well. He had a silver tag necklace dangling down his chest, and a coiffed beard. Behind the duo, a few framed quotes were visible. They stared deep into each other’s eyes in the first snap in the series. Ayesha had a deep berry hue on her lips, but otherwise her makeup was simple, accentuating her natural beauty.

In the second snap, the two engaged in a little near-PDA for Ayesha’s followers. Ayesha leaned forward slightly, as did Stephen, and the duo almost met in the middle to exchange a kiss. There was still about an inch or two between their faces when the picture was taken, but Stephen’s lips were pursed, while Ayesha had a huge smile on her face. One of Stephen’s hands rested on Ayesha’s calves for the intimate shot.

Ayesha’s followers couldn’t get enough of the adorable post, and it racked up over 171,500 likes within just five hours. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her look, and the duo’s relationship in general.

“Like if you agree they are the cutest couple!!” one follower commented.

Another fan sweetly added “quite the life the two of you created.”

One follower noted the smoldering gaze the couple exchanged in the first snap, and commented “those looks is how the last three got here,” referencing their children.

“Literally the cutest couple out there,” another follower said.

While she shares plenty of solo shots with her followers, showcasing her outfits, Ayesha also loves to share sweet family memories on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported, this year for Halloween, the entire Curry family dressed up as the cast of Toy Story. Ayesha made sure to share their costumes with her eager Instagram followers, who couldn’t get over how cute they all looked in their coordinated ensembles.