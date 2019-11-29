Janet Jackson Looks Super Glam For New ‘Harper’s Bazaar’ Issue

Janet Jackson has graced the Viet Nam issue of Harper’s Bazaar and looks super glam. The “What Have You Done for Me Lately” icon shared the cover and the photoshoot inside via her Instagram account, and fans are loving the photography.

For the cover, Jackson stunned with her curly light brown hair tied up in a bun. The shoot may have taken place a couple of months ago since Janet has recently dyed her locks dark again. The “All Nite (Don’t Stop)” songstress served fierceness with a full face of makeup and accessorized herself with gold dangling down hoop earrings. She stared directly at the camera lens in the close-up photo with a soft yet strong expression.

In the span of four hours, her post racked up more than 23,000 likes and over 600 comments, proving to be a hit with her followers.

“You’re such a beauty!” one user wrote.

“I’m just in awe of how much you’ve let us in your world all year,” another shared.

“Yasssss I want my copy now!!” a third fan remarked adding multiple eye-heart face emoji.

“Love that lipstick! Such a beautiful pic queen,” a fourth follower commented.

For the rest of the shoot, Janet served multiple looks in different garments.

In a full-length shot, Jackson posed by a fancy fireplace. She sported a leopard print hat, a black gown, paired with a long coat. She accessorized herself with red leather gloves and a necklace with long tassells. She flashed a cheesy grin and oozed confidence. Janet placed one hand on her hip and rocked a red lip.

In a series of more close-up photos, Janet showed off her incredible beauty. The “Because of Love” chart-topper was photographed in a cathedral-type setting wearing an outfit that had a red and white wet paint effect design on it. She wowed in a black hat and owned a bold red lip. She placed her hand at the end of a wooden bench while she looked directly at the camera with a vulnerable expression.

In another beauty shot, Jackson wore-all black in a photo with a slightly blue tone. She sported magenta-colored lips while she held a gold leaf under her chin and pointed her small finger. Janet rocked a square gold ring and wore another hat for the spread.

The “Made For Now” chart-topper opted for a black and white spotted scarf with a velvet-style blazer coat. She applied a glossy lip and a little gem on her beauty spot. She “smized” directly at the camera with a strong look on her face and owned a fluffy animal-print hat with the look.

In a vintage black-and-white aesthetic image, she sat on the back seat of a car with the door open. Janet wore a hat with a veil and donned an outfit with different layers and patterns to it. Jackson paired the ensemble with loose-fitted black pants and looked very stylish.

She attached a shot of herself in a more colorful setting that saw the legend match an orange jumper with a plaid jacket. She looked super chic black-and-white beret with her hair tied up.