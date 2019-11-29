‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Thursday: Devon Confronts Cane

The Young and the Restless recap for Thursday, November 28, did not quite bring the Thanksgiving spirit to Genoa City. Instead, Devon confronted Cane and Elena while Connor gave his parents cause for concern and Abby had yet another disaster at The Grand Phoenix Hotel.

Chance (Donny Boaz), Amanda (Mishael Morgan), and Cane (Daniel Goddard) showed up at Devon (Bryton James) and Elena’s (Brytni Sarpy). Chance mentioned that Colin (Tristan Rogers) was in jail because he bragged about his con job to Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), only for the latter to snitch on him. When Chance left, Devon asked Cane if he was part of the scheme. Cane insisted that he was not part of the con, and he promised to get the money back and clear his name.

Even though Devon didn’t believe Cane, Elena did. Then Amanda tried to leave, and Devon accused her of leaving to get her cut of the money. However, Amanda proclaimed that she’s a victim too, and she thought she’d taken a real case. Elena suggested that Amanda leave town as soon as possible. Amanda then accused Elena of being a gold digger by dating Devon. Later, Colin called Chance, telling him that he escaped from jail.

Meanwhile, at Adam’s (Mark Grossman), Connor (Judah Mackey) said that the monster is inside him instead of in their home. Adam called Sharon (Sharon Case), and she managed to get Connor talking after Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan), and Adam left. Chelsea showed up to work for a bit, but she ended up going after Sharon texted her. When Adam and Chelsea got back home, Sharon let them know that Connor has PTSD, then discussed medication with the boy’s parents. Then, when Sharon left, Adam told Chelsea that she needed to move in with them to support their son. He asked her if Nick was more important than Connor.

Loading...

Back at the hotel, Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) told Abby (Melissa Ordway) that the two women couldn’t even provide a description of the jewelry that was stolen. Phyllis thought that they were faking the situation. Abby accused Phyllis of doing something since their security footage went down during the time of the robbery. Phyllis believed the women did something to the camera. However, while they argued, another theft occurred at the hotel, prompting them to call the police.

Also, Phyllis taunted Chance about his connection to Adam in Las Vegas. Later, Chance tried to bring up their past to Adam, but he wasn’t interested in reliving his time in Sin City since he had things to worry about in Genoa City.