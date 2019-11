Amari Cooper was down after suffering a scary knee injury in the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game.

Cooper was hit hard after catching a pass in the fourth quarter, going airborne and landing hard on the turf. He was able to walk to the sidelines under his own power.

The hit looked scary initially, with many speculating that Cooper may have hyperextended his knee. But he was able to return to the field a few plays later.

More information will be added as it is available.