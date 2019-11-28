Erin Andrews Rocks A Sports Bra And Sits In Ice Bath For Kevin Hart Interview

Erin Andrews tried to convince Kevin Hart that they should do a talk show together.

Erin Andrews appeared on the latest episode of comedian Kevin Hart’s LOL Network talk show, Cold as Balls, and this required her to rock some rather unconventional interview attire. Instead of dressing up in a designer outfit, she sported a black sports bra and skintight leggings.

The Dancing with the Stars host had to rock the ab-baring athletic ensemble due to the unusual setup of Kevin Hart’s gimmicky talk show. The title of Cold As Balls is inspired by the tub full of ice water that Kevin’s guests are forced to freeze in. He conducts his interviews from his own separate ice bath.

Erin Andrews kicked off her interview by mimicking Kevin Hart’s drunken attempt to join the Philadelphia Eagles onstage during last year’s Super Bowl trophy presentation. After Kevin and Erin disrobed and slowly slipped into their ice baths, Kevin talked to her about that viral moment. According to the Jumanji: The Next Level star, no one tried to stop him as he made his way to the stage, except for one security guard.

“He saved my career,” Kevin said. “I’d definitely fall off that stage.”

After talking about his infamous Super Bowl incident, Kevin quizzed Erin about her career. He asked the sideline reporter if it has played out the way that she thought it would, and she said that it has not.

“It’s gotten bigger than I thought it would,” she said. “I never kind of thought I would cross over to the Hollywood side and be on a ballroom reality show.”

Erin then suggested that she and Kevin should do a talk show together, and he responded by jokingly accusing her of trying to cancel Cold as Balls. The Dancing with the Stars host said that she was doing no such thing; she just wanted to make a few changes to his talk show format.

“I want a Cold as Balls, but out of the tub, with some coffee,” Erin said. “And then we have like, first guest, Chris Hemsworth.”

Kevin Hart complained that Erin Andrews was just trying to turn him into legendary daytime talk show host Regis Philbin.

“Well, you’re his size,” Erin quipped.

The topic of conversation eventually turned back to Erin Andrews’ job as a sideline reporter. She revealed that her workplace conditions are far from ideal, thanks to the bodies of the athletes who she’s tasked with interviewing. She noted that, because she’s around men who are so much taller than her, she often finds herself smelling unfortunate odors and being hit by gross bodily fluids.

“So I’m around just armpits and dodging snot rockets, all the time,” Erin said.

The interview temporarily went of the rails when Erin Andrews talked about getting a phone call while the device was in her back pocket.

Loading...

“Then my butt pocket started vibrating,” Erin said as she moved one hand back and forth in the air in front of her.

Erin’s hand gesture prompted Kevin to ask his production crew if the “blur guy” could censor the movement. His reaction made Erin laugh so hard that she had to wipe tears from her eyes.

“I’m gonna pee this tub,” she said.

You can watch the entire interview below.