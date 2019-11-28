‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Nick Accuses Adam

Shocking new The Young and the Restless spoilers show that Adam comes between Chelsea and Nick, and Nick thinks it’s all manipulation from his younger brother.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) leaves Nick (Joshua Morrow) stunned when she reveals that she plans to move in with Connor (Judah Mackey) at Adam’s (Mark Grossman). Chelsea’s choice upsets Nick, especially since their relationship is on the rocks due to her deception over the cash she got from her late husband, Calvin.

With Connor suffering PTSD as a result of being held hostage by Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise), Chelsea hasn’t had much time to make amends with Nick. She’s already stayed at Adam’s penthouse a few times. Although Nick realizes that Connor needs his mother’s attention, he has a sneaking suspicion that his brother is milking Connor’s situation to try to win back Chelsea. Y&R head writer Josh Griffith told Soap Opera Digest all about the upcoming storyline recently.

“He believes that Adam is up to his usual tricks and manipulating Chelsea into making this decision,” Griffith said of Nick.

“Chelsea does her best to reassure Nick that this is her decision, but he is not convinced.”

Nick thinks that Adam is pushing Connor to guilt Chelsea into becoming a family again, even if it’s not really what she wants to do.

“No one is questions that Connor his dealing with some serious issues. However, Nick does suggest that Adam is hinting to Connor that there is a chance that Adam and Chelsea will get back together,” said Griffith.

It’s not surprising, though, that Chelsea isn’t pleased that Nick suggests she might not be thinking clearly about this situation. She wants Nick to trust her assessment of the situation with Connor and Adam. No matter what, Chelsea lets Nick know that Connor is her top priority. Nick obviously understands that, but it still stings, especially since Chelsea seems to be running right into Adam’s trap as far as Nick is concerned.

“Nick is worried because he knows that Adam will not stop until he gets what he wants, and in this case, it’s Chelsea. Nick hits a nerve when he tells Chelsea that she’s ‘leaving him,” noted the writer.

Last year, Chelsea left Nick when they were engaged, and her sudden departure blindsided him. They were going to be a family, and at first, Chelsea took both Connor and Christian (Alex Wilson), but she had a last-minute attack of conscience and left the little boy with his Aunt Victoria (Amelia Heinle). Because of Chelsea’s past actions, she and Nick have trust issues, and her moving in with Adam doesn’t bode well for their future.