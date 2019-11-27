WWE News: Hall Of Famer Ready To Come Out Of Retirement If The New Day Wins Another Title

One good title reign deserves another.

Fans of WWE and professional wrestling know that when someone retires, it is very rarely a permanent thing. Trish Stratus made sure to let everyone know that her match against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam was going to be her final time in the ring, but was it really? While she may never actually set foot in the ring for another match, she is ready to have another title reign if The New Day ends up with their eighth title.

Trish Stratus is already in the WWE Hall of Fame and will go down as one of the greatest women wrestlers of all time. No matter if she ever has another match or not, she will be looked at as one of the true greats, but fans would love to see her in the ring again.

Ringside News reported that Stratus was on the most recent episode of WWE’s The Bump, and she made some interesting comments. Stratus has seven title reigns from her career and The New Day recently matched her with a seventh of their own.

During the episode of The Bump, Stratus made a comment that if The New Day were to ever get their eighth title reign, they would obviously be ahead of her in the record books. For that reason, she feels as if she would need to, at least, tie them and come back for an eighth title reign of her very own.

At SummerSlam, Trish Stratus proved that she can hold her own with the superstars of today in a great match with Charlotte Flair. She appeared again on WWE television for the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown in early October, but could she make yet another return?

Fans would most definitely love to see Stratus against the likes of Bayley, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, and others, but none of those matches may ever happen. Just because Trish commented about another title reign on The Bump, doesn’t mean it will happen.

Superstars who have retired always enjoy riling up the fans and starting things that may get people talking. In this instance, Trish Stratus possibly coming back for not just another match, but another possible title reign is huge news.

There is no way of really knowing if Trish Stratus will ever come back for another WWE run or even one more match, but fans will always hold out hope. It would be great if The New Day get their eighth title reign one day and decide to reference this episode of The Bump on television to start things going again.