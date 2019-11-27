WWE News: Professional Boxer Feels He Can ‘Flatten Brock Lesnar In 30 Seconds’

The boxer is ready for his second wrestling match, and he has his sights set on the WWE Champion.

Some professional athletes often feel as if they can cross over into wrestling and have a turn in the WWE ring for a match or two. Earlier this year, professional boxer Tyson Fury took on Braun Strowman and picked up an unexpected win, but could he do it again? Even though he hasn’t said he’s ready to drop off his gloves for good, Fury says he’s ready to wrestle again, and he’s prepared to demolish WWE Champion Brock Lesnar.

There have been numerous athletes from the worlds of football, baseball, basketball, boxing and other sports who have tried to become a wrestler. Some end up being successful while others don’t ever experience the feeling of victory, but that doesn’t stop them from trying.

Fury first appeared on the FOX debut of Friday Night SmackDown. He ended up getting into a feud with Braun Strowman. The two started a program together and ended up having a match at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia that didn’t end as fans thought it would.

As the two giant men fought outside the ring, Fury nailed Strowman which resulted in the WWE star being counted out. It wasn’t the most ideal victory, but it was enough for Fury to think he could continue wrestling and even destroy the WWE Champion.

Sky Sports reported on an interview that Fury recently had with the True Geordie podcast, in which he spoke of his time in WWE. The boxer said he’s more than willing to make a return to WWE, but he wants to take on the top champion of Monday Night Raw.

“I fancy a fight with Brock, for sure. I watched a few of his fights. [He’s] pretty handy, but I can flatten him. In a WWE match or a proper fight, I can flatten Brock Lesnar in 30 seconds.”

Fury did say that he wouldn’t mind taking him on in a WWE match or “a proper fight,” which could mean a true battle. Fans need to remember that Lesnar was the UFC Heavyweight Champion. So, it isn’t as if he’s not trained to fight professionally with the outcome predetermined or up for grabs.

The camp for Fury wants him to focus on his true career as a professional boxer, but the fighter appears happy working in other rings, too. It is not yet known if he’ll ever return for another bout in WWE, but you can be sure that Lesnar will be waiting if it happens.