‘The Challenge’ Star Kailah Casillas Addresses Cheating Rumors After Being Spotted With Stephen Bear

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the upcoming 35th season of The Challenge.

Casual fans of The Challenge who don’t pay much attention to the daily lives of its stars might be surprised to learn that there is possibly something brewing between Kailah Casillas and Stephen Bear. Those fans who are invested in the show on and off-screen have been following some serious drama on social media regarding the two reality stars and Season 35 of The Challenge, which is currently filming. As The Inquisitr previously mentioned, Kailah and Bear reportedly became involved with one another while filming the new season, despite the former having a longtime boyfriend back in Vegas. Kailah is now speaking out about the rumors after being attacked online by viewers of the show.

After being spotted on Bear’s Instagram story, Kailah responded on Twitter to those who immediately slammed her.

“So because I’m on his story means that I’m obligated to give a bunch of people who I don’t know on the internet an explanation? That’s not how it works babe,” she said in response to a viewer’s tweet.

Kailah then added that she is “contractually obligated to not speak” on matters regarding events that happen during filming.

In addition to replying to some trolls, Kailah also sent a tweet out to her boyfriend “Mikey P” Pericoloso, who began speaking on the alleged cheating allegations on Twitter as well. In a tweet to his followers, Mikey noted he had no idea what was going on between Kailah and Bear and admitted to being “lost” on the topic. He also shut down rumors that this was all a publicity stunt so he and Kailah could appear on MTV’s Ex on the Beach.

“Can we not make this a public spectacle? This is no ones business but ours. You act like I haven’t contacted you at all & that is not the case. I’ve told you time and time again that we will talk when you and I are both back in Vegas. That’s the last I’ll say on that,” Kailah tweeted back to Mikey.

Loading...

Kailah’s friend and Challenge alum Jemmye Carroll has also shut down fans who have talked negatively about her pal and said she will not go into detail about the scandal until it all airs out on the upcoming season.

For now, Bear has not made any comments on social media regarding his possible relationship with Kailah.

The Challenge Season 35 is expected to debut in early 2020 on MTV.