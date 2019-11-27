Gwen Stefani Reunites With Eve For Iconic ‘Love. Angel. Music. Baby.’ Medley Performance On ‘The Voice’

Last night on The Voice, judge Gwen Stefani celebrated the 15th anniversary of her debut solo album, Love. Angel. Music. Baby., with a medley of her hits. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the record has some of Stefani’s biggest singles, including “Hollaback Girl” and “Rich Girl” featuring Eve, who joined her on the night.

When Gwen took to the stage, she opened her set with her dance anthem “What You Waiting For?” with two dancers beside her. She wore a short, eye-catching gold showgirl garment paired with huge blue shoulder pads, fishnet tights, and black latex thigh-high boots. The “Now That You Got It” songstress sported her blond hair in a high ponytail and applied a pink lip.

Shortly after she performed a mini section of “What You Waiting For?,” Gwen jumped straight into her No. 1 smash, “Hollaback Girl.” She was quickly joined by multiple female dancers who performed full choreography while Stefani belted out her anthem.

When it came down to performing “Rich Girl,” the final number of the performance, rapper Eve came on stage performing her verse. She stunned in a skintight jeweled catsuit with long latex gloves and PVC thigh-high boots that were similar to Gwen’s. She also sported her dark hair up and accessorized herself with hoop earrings.

Ahead of her performance, she teased fans that there will be a special guest joining her for a song but didn’t state who it would be.

At the end, Stefani and Eve were applauded by the audience and gave each other a kiss.

The full performance has been uploaded to Gwen’s official YouTube channel where it has been watched in the thousands already. Users quickly took to the comments section to express what they thought of the energetic medley.

“My God, this album. Not only was it good (and still is)…not only was it ahead of its time…but so many memories are associated with it,” one user wrote.

“LOVE THESE SONGS & THIS ALBUM! CONGRATS GWEN! YOU’RE INCREDIBLE!” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“2000’s sound. Very underrated decade with truly amazing artists like Gwen and Eve,” a third insisted.

“Gwen always brings it and her and Eve are a duo I can’t live without,” a fourth fan commented.

Stefani and Eve first collaborated with each other on Eve’s track “Let Me Blow Ya Mind,” which earned the pair a Grammy Award for Best Rap/Sung Collaboration in 2001.

In more recent years, Eve opened up for Gwen on her “This Is What The Truth Feels Like” North American tour in 2016, per Billboard.