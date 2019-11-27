‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Carter Surprises Ridge With Legal Opinion

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) will have some rather surprising news for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye). The legal eagle will give the dressmaker some sage advice, but will Ridge listen to the counsel?

Ridge has had a difficult week, as reported by The Inquisitr. Not only did he find out that his son had almost died, but he also walked away from his marriage to Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). Although there is little that he can do about those relationships, Ridge is determined not to give up on his grandson.

During a recent conversation with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards), Ridge vowed that he would not let Hope get what she wants. At the time, the dressmaker knew that Hope’s latest obsession had been to have custody of Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri). He had also just found out from Brooke that Hope succeeded in having Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) sign the custody agreement. But Ridge promised that he would not leave the situation that way.

Carter is Forrester Creations’ legal advisor and he will have an interesting perspective on Ridge’s problem. Being an adopted child himself, Carter will have a richer understanding of the law than most attorneys in a similar position. He will let Ridge knows where he stands on the adoption agreement that Thomas signed, per She Knows Soaps.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Carter will look over the document and tell Ridge about his legal position. It seems as if the document is watertight and binding. As Hope previously told Thomas, he did not need to give up his parental rights so that she could adopt Douglas. She found out that Thomas could still be Douglas’ father even though she wanted to adopt him. Thomas then consented by signing the adoption papers.

Carter will tell Ridge his surprising opinion that Hope is indeed now legally Douglas’ mother. There is little that Ridge can do to contest the agreement because Thomas signed on the dotted line. Even though Ridge may argue that Hope has undue influence over Thomas, the designer himself won’t contest the document. And without Thomas on his side, Ridge will fight a losing battle.

The dressmaker will find this a hard pill to swallow. Hope will now be a part of his grandson’s life forever even though the little boy has a family to support him. Ridge feels as if Thomas did not think through his decision to let Hope play such a pivotal role in Douglas’ life.