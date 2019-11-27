Video Shows Donald Trump Slur Words At Florida Rally, Also Claims He Beat ‘Barack Hussein Obama’ In Election

Donald Trump again was captured on video slurring words in a public speech on Tuesday.

Donald Trump stopped in Sunrise, Florida, to hold a campaign rally before heading about one hour north to his Mar-a-Lago resort for the Thanksgiving holiday. But the campaign rally proved to be a strange one, as video captured Trump slurring the words “stock market,” and later claiming that in the 2016 election he somehow defeated “Barack Hussein Obama.” Of course, the then-incumbent President Obama did not run in the 2016 election. Trump also blasted coverage of his hospital visit on November 16 by “that stupid, corrupt, horrible CNN,” as quoted by MediaIte.

Trump told the crowd that he felt “great,” and if he didn’t, “I wouldn’t be ranting and raving to 22,000 people.”

The crowd broke into a cascade of boos when Trump mentioned CNN, according to the MediaIte account. He claimed that he made a sudden, Saturday afternoon hospital visit “to save a little time.”

Trump has actually made the claim that he defeated Obama before. At a rally November 1 in Tupelo, Mississippi, Trump claimed that he “beat the Clinton dynasty, the Bush dynasty, the Barack Hussein Obama dynasty,” as quoted by NBC News.

Trump, in 2016, defeated Jeb Bush, the brother of President George W. Bush, in the Republican primary, and won an electoral college victory over Hillary Clinton in the general election while losing the popular vote.

Umm the President is slurring at his rally… Slock Rocket pic.twitter.com/x1AZzbJ8Dr — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) November 27, 2019

Clinton, in addition to having served as Secretary of State and as a United States senator from New York, is also the wife of 42nd U.S. President Bill Clinton. But while Bush and Clinton, due to their family relations, may at least in theory qualify as “dynasties,” how Obama is part of a “dynasty” remains unclear.

Trump’s alarming inability to pronounce the words “stock market” on the first try was not the first time that Trump has had trouble with slurring words. On August 21, Trump made two public appearances that included four separate instances of Trump’s inability to pronounce such commonly used words as “armed forces,” “applicable,” and “obstacles.”

????????‍♀️Trump thinks he ran against Obama. The crowd cheering for his statement are just as demented as he is.

pic.twitter.com/4mZWyQJkmY — ????????????????????????????????????????????'???? ℂ????????????-???????????????????? (@C_doc_911) November 27, 2019

In another example of Trump’s difficulty in getting words out correctly, on February 18 when Trump gave what was intended to be a speech outlining his policy toward Venezuela, he incorrectly pronounced the word “Venezuela” on three separate occasions during the speech.

At one point, Trump pronounced the name of the troubled South American country as “Venenwella.”

Trump also attacked the ongoing impeachment hearings against him, at the Florida rally, referring the congressional Democrats as “maniacs” and “deranged,” as quoted by MediaIte.

“Everybody said that’s really bulls***!” Trump said of the impeachment proceedings, sparking the crowd to initiate a chant of “Bulls***! Bulls***!”