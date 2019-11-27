‘The Walking Dead Season 10 Return: The Latest Trailer May Have Just Revealed The Fate Of Certain Characters

The midseason finale for 'The Walking Dead' saw several characters trapped in a cave, surrounded by walkers.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by Entertainment Weekly, in the recent midseason finale for AMC’s The Walking Dead, a group of characters wound up trapped in a cave and surrounded by walkers. Leaving the series on a cliffhanger, many fans are wondering what will happen when the series returns. However, the latest clip for Season 10 may have already spoiled certain details for fans.

Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), along with Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride), Aaron (Ross Marquand), Jerry (Cooper Andrews), and several other characters, are all trapped inside a cave. Surrounding them are a mass of walkers from the herd gathered by the Whisperers. The episode ends with the fate of the characters unresolved, but things look pretty perilous for them all.

A new clip for the second half of Season 10 also touches base regarding this storyline. It opens with Gamma (Thora Birch) alerting Alexandria to the fact that the group is trapped. However, later in the clip, the group is shown trying to escape on their own accord.

While all of this seems to lead to a very tense wait for fans of the series, it appears that the fates of several characters are also confirmed in the clip. Carol is shown with Ezekiel (Khary Payton), indicating that she has survived the ordeal.

Daryl is also shown in Alexandria as Judith (Cailey Fleming) presents him with his repaired jacket. He is also shown with an army of people behind him, Both of these short snippets could be indicators that he was successfully freed from the cave.

While the potential is there that two characters, at least, survived their ordeal, some fans are wondering if perhaps they are memories or wishful thinking from the characters during their time in the cave. The suggestion is that Carol is remembering her time with Ezekiel and that that scene is not a true indicator of her fate. Others also wonder if the moment involving Judith and Daryl is a figment of Daryl’s imagination.

Of course, until The Walking Dead returns, the fate of these characters continues to hang in the balance.

You can view the clip for the Season 10 return below.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.