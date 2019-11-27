‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10 Return: New Clip Shows Eugene And Rosita Kissing

The latest trailer for 'The Walking Dead' shows Rosita and Eugene leaning in for a kiss.

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

Currently, in AMC’s The Walking Dead, Rosita (Christian Serratos) is romantically involved with Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). Their relationship seems fairly solid. However, considering Episode 8 saw Rosita discover that the father of her baby had been killed, it would seem that romance is on the backburner for the time being while she grieves for Siddiq (Avi Nash). However, the latest clip for the second half of Season 10 indicates that a new romance may be blooming for Rosita when the hit zombie apocalypse series returns next year.

As Comic Book points out, the trailer for the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead shows Rosita and Eugene (Josh McDermitt) engaging in a kiss. Eugene has long been fantasizing about Rosita. Previously in Season 10, it got to a point where Rosita had to bluntly tell him that a relationship beyond friendship would never happen between them. It seemed at this point in the series that Eugene finally got the message and backed off with his advances. However, that could be set to change when Season 10 returns.

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Showrunner Angela Kang would not reveal whether this was the end of any romantic feelings between the pair after Rosita shut Eugene down.

“Well, you never know,” Kang told Comic Book.

“I mean, the story goes in directions that the story goes.”

However, Kang also follows up by saying that Rosita is “just not interested” in Eugene.

Even though the clip shows the pair about to kiss, some viewers are already speculating on the circumstances leading up to this event. While the pair never actually lock lips, some fans are suggesting that the kiss will be interrupted, either by Rosita or perhaps even Father Gabriel.

Others also suggest that perhaps Eugene is merely imagining the event. Considering Eugene has recently made contact with a mysterious new woman via the radio, the potential is there that he could develop feelings for her and this could trigger a situation where he might think about kissing Rosita yet never actually do it.

Of course, viewers will have to wait until The Walking Dead returns in order to find out more about the kiss between Rosita and Eugene.

You can view the clip for the Season 10 return of The Walking Dead below.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.