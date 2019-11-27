WWE News: Vince McMahon Now Files Trademarks For Old ECW Pay-Per-View Names

The past still has a lot of worth when it comes to wrestling events.

The future of professional wrestling is certainly bright with some of the best minds in charge of it, but WWE knows the worth of the past. Even though there are many events happening each year with different and unique names, some of those from the old ECW days still have worth. Vince McMahon is still working on locking up some of the names of past pay-per-views for possible use in the future.

With Ring of Honor and Impact Wrestling out there, and All Elite Wrestling paving a new path, competition in pro wrestling is big right now. AEW is led by a number of past WWE superstars who have a vast history in wrestling and want to bring in some of the traditions to go with their new way of life.

Vince McMahon knows that there is a new sense of competition with AEW’s existence, and he doesn’t want to give them an added edge. As recently reported by The Inquisitr, Vince and AEW have both been getting trademarks for old WCW events, but it appears as if McMahon isn’t stopping there.

On November 19, it was WCW day and November 21 featured another old-school promotion per Wrestling Inc. WWE has filed to trademark the names of CyberSlam and Barely Legal which are both old ECW pay-per-views from the ’90s and early ’00s.

CyberSlam was not only a pay-per-view but also a fan convention organized by ECW, and it took place from 1996 through 2000. Barely Legal was the name of the first-ever pay-per-view put on by ECW and it is iconic with pro wrestling fans around the entire world.

It is quite possible that WWE simply wanted to hold onto these trademarks for use on the WWE Network and future specials. It’s not known if they will use the names for pay-per-view events of their own or not, but anything is possible in the future.

With Cody Rhodes in such a high position of AEW, it is no surprise that he would look at getting trademarks for old WCW events. His father Dusty was a huge part of the promotion and created many of those very events.

Over in WWE, Paul Heyman is the Executive Director of Monday Night Raw and has long been a part of the company. So, it’s not overly surprising that ECW pay-per-view names are being trademarked by Vince McMahon as well. Anything is possible with these old event names now being trademarked and could lead to some fun, nostalgic moments to come.