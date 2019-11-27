‘Vikings: Valhalla’ Is Expected To Feature Strong Female Leads

'Vikings' creator, Michael Hirst, believes that Netflix will continue to feature strong female leads in 'Vikings: Valhalla.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Netflix has just announced that they will be producing the new Vikings spinoff series called Vikings: Valhalla. Set approximately 100 years after the events currently unfolding in History Channel’s original series, the story is set to feature a new cast of characters. Among them will likely be plenty of female characters according to Michael Hirst who was recently interviewed by TV Guide.

A large part of the appeal with History Channel’s Vikings is the host of female characters that are just as strong and prominent as the male leads. Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) the female lead for the series, is one such example. As a result of this, viewers are wondering if strong female characters will also feature in the new Netflix series.

Michael Hirst, who created the original series and wrote every episode, will be crossing over to Netflix with Vikings: Valhalla. While he will be handing over the majority of scriptwriting to Jeb Stuart (Die Hard) and a crew of writers, he still believes that the essence of the original series will flow through, including feisty female characters.

“I just wanted it to have the same values and virtues that the first 89 episodes had because it’s not just a violent feast,” Hirst explained to TV Guide.

“It does have poetry and it does have spiritual and it does have women characters who are just as great as male characters. And I know that Jeb intends that to continue.”

As yet, only one female character has been announced as featuring in Vikings: Valhalla. Alongside the male characters of Leif Erikson, Harald Harada, and William the Conqueror, Freydis will also feature.

Jonathan Hession / History Channel

Already, in History Channel’s Vikings, a character called Freydis has featured as the wife of Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). However, this character is not likely the same one as will feature in the new series.

In the Viking sagas, the character of Freydis is featured in two manuscripts associated with Erik the Red and his son, Leif Erikson. These characters were all associated with the Norse exploration of North America as well as the discovery of Vinland, which gives a good indication of where the new series is headed regarding the storyline.

In the Greenland Saga and the Saga of Erik the Red, Freydis is often described as being masculine and strong-willed. She is also intent on gaining extra prestige associated with the Vinland voyages. As a result of this, much conflict arises. In fact, in one telling of her story, she is credited with killing several people using an ax. However, as to which version of the story Netflix chooses remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait for further details from the network.

History Channel’s Vikings is set to premiere its sixth and final season on December 4.