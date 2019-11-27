Josiah & Lauren Duggar Share First Family Photo With Newborn Daughter Bella

Josiah and Lauren Duggar show off their 2-week-old baby girl.

Josiah and Lauren Duggar had a rough few months after their first pregnancy ended in a miscarriage last year, but they now have an adorable little girl to love, as Bella Milagro was born on November 8. She made her Instagram debut a few days later, but it left fans wanting to see more of the newborn. They got their wish, though, as TLC has just released a first look of the family-of-three in a series of new photos.

The Counting On couple also revealed in an introduction clip why they chose their baby girl’s name. Lauren mentioned that she has always loved the name Bella. As for her middle name of Milagro, that is also the new mom’s middle name. However, she explained that wasn’t the only reason why they chose it. The meaning of Milagro is “beautiful miracle,” and Lauren and Josiah feel that this baby is a miracle, especially after losing their first child.

Standing in the living room of their house in Arkansas, Lauren is seen in the clip cradling her daughter in her arms as she and her famous husband talk about having a new addition in their family. Josiah said that the best thing about having a girl was all of the cute things that they could buy. He jokingly said that he didn’t know that there were that many shades of pink. They shared just how happy they are to have Bella in their lives.

“We are so thankful to God for our sweet blessing! She has already brought so much joy in our lives. We are obsessed with her adorable smiles—it’s hard to imagine life without her!” the couple said.

The cute little bundle of joy is all wrapped up in a flowery blanket in the video clip. She is wearing a headband with a purple and white polka dot bow attached. It sounds like they are settling right in with having a new baby in the house.

For the series of family snapshots, they switched up the baby attire to an ivory outfit and a matching headband. Bella appears to be smiling in several of the pics as her parents hold and cuddle with her.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lauren gave birth to Bella Milagro Duggar after what was called a “long and difficult” labor and delivery. The baby weighed in at six pounds and five ounces.

While the birth episode has not yet aired on TLC, there should be one coming up eventually. The couples of Counting On regularly have the film crew ready to capture the moment labor starts, the baby’s birth, and the happy parents welcoming their child into the world.