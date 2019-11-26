‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Xander Pours His Heart Out To Sarah, Lani Admits The Truth

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, November 26 reveal that Xander Kiriakis (Paul Telfer) will have a very emotional moment with Sarah Horton (Linsey Godfrey).

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see some major drama go down now that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) has told Eric Brady (Greg Vaughan) that Sarah’s daughter, Mickey, is actually his daughter. Nicole explained how Sarah, Xander, and herself plotted to keep the information from Eric, who is now furious and ready to take his daughter away from Xander.

Following the ordeal, Xander will pour his heart out to Sarah. He’ll reveal that he’s head over heels in love with her and that he also has come to love her baby daughter as his own child.

Since the time jump, Sarah and nearly everyone else have been raving over what a great dad Xander has been to the little girl, but now that Eric knows the truth all bets are off. There could be a serious custody battle among the group, and even a split between Eric and Nicole and/or Xander and Sarah now that the information has been revealed, as it seems that it will be a wild ride for those involved in the near future.

In addition, Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will finally confide in someone about why she left Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) at the alter. Her pal will likely be Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk), who is currently living in a convent with Lani.

Lani will spill the beans about Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and her evil threats against Julie Williams’ (Susan Seaforth Hayes) life, which left her with no choice but to ditch Eli and flea from Salem.

Loading...

Meanwhile, Abigail Deveraux DiMera (Kate Mansi) and her husband, Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn) will go forward with their plans to overthrow Gabi from DiMera Enterprises. In addition, Eli will be forced to tell Gabi that Chad and Abigail are on to him after he was caught snooping through Chad’s computer at the mansion.

Finally, Abigail will be a source of comfort for her younger brother, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), who will open up to his sister about the death of his girlfriend, Haley Chen (Thia Megia). Perhaps, this will give fans more details on how and why Haley died, although viewers already know that she was pushed down the stairs by Kristen.

Days of Our Lives fans can rejoice now that the soap has been picked up for a impressive 55th season at NBC, meaning more drama is sure to come.