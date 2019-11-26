Ally Brooke Speaks Out On Twitter After Third-Place Finish On ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale

Singer Ally Brooke took to Twitter to speak out after her third-place finish on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars as the show closed out season 28 of the series with a nail-biting finale that showed off some of the most innovative dances in the show’s recent history.

The singer revealed on the social media site that she “gained so much” from her time on the reality dance competition series and was thankful for the experience.

Ally also applauded her professional partner Sasha Farber, whom she called “remarkable” and stated, “you changed my life.” She thanked the dance pro for being the best partner she could have ever dreamed of and noted she could not applaud him enough for his brilliance and incredible spirit.

Fans of the former Fifth Harmony singer commented positively following Ally’s statements, claiming she did a wonderful job as a part of the cast and wished her well moving forward.

“U may not have gotten first but u showed ur dedication n skill and achieved the most points out of any team this season! I’m so proud of u. u couldn’t have done any better u should be proud too,” said one Twitter fan of the post below.

Guys, I am coming out of this show smiling the biggest smile. I gained so much from this. Thank you to God for this unbelievable experience. Thank you to everyone who has supported my journey and showed me so much love. pic.twitter.com/wJSVZo2TlP — Ally Brooke (@AllyBrooke) November 26, 2019

A second social media user commented, “You grew up so much on the show! it was a great opportunity for you, I am so happy that this helped your confidence. I’m so proud of you, you always rehearsed very hard and every week you were incredible in the dances, love you so much.”

“You came out of this a Stronger, Confident young Woman and I’m So Proud of you!! You faced off against you’re insecurities & showed the haters that you don’t give a Damn!! You Slayed the dance floor every week & led the scoreboard! You’re My Winner Ally I Love You,” said a third Twitter fan of the “No Good” singer.

Sasha responded with his own words of encouragement on Twitter of his journey as Ally’s partner on the ABC dance series.

And just like that my journey is over. I’m so proud of this girl tonight from the jive to the freestyle!!!!! @allybrooke you danced your little heart out tonight and I’m so honored and proud of how you grew into a… https://t.co/yJjWvzEVAU — Sasha Farber (@SashaFarber) November 26, 2019

Ally and Sasha performed two dances in the finale. One was a repeat of a popular dance they performed earlier in the season, a Week 4 jive set to the iconic 1971 Ike and Tina Turner tune “Proud Mary,” which earned a 30 out of 30 from the judges.

For the couple’s freestyle, Farber packed in lots of lifts and dance steps to a choreographed number to Gloria Estefan & The Miami Sound Machine’s “Conga” which was applauded by the judges even though the twosome had some shaky moments in the execution of some of the more difficult tricks in the routine.

For their efforts, the duo left the competition with a total overall score of 60; 30 for their jive and 30 for the freestyle.