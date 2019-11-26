Why Gwen Stefani Thinks Kelly Clarkson Is Out Of Her Mind

Gwen's revealing why she texted Kelly to ask if she's 'out of [her] mind.'

It’s safe to say that Kelly Clarkson‘s recently announced foray into the world of Las Vegas residencies has left her fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani feeling a little confused. In a new interview, Gwen admitted that she actually thought Kelly was out of her mind for taking on her own residency in Sin City alongside the many other big projects she has going on right now.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight backstage at The Voice on November 25, Gwen recalled her reaction to finding out Kelly would be heading to Vegas in 2020 in addition to keeping her seat as a coach on The Voice for Season 18, hosting her own talk show, releasing new music, and being a mom to her two children.

“I actually texted her, I was like, ‘Are you out of your mind?'” Gwen – who has her own residency show in the party city, titled ‘Gwen Stefani: Just a Girl,’ which is set to wrap up in February – told the outlet.

“I’m excited for her. It’s really different from anything that I’ve ever done. It’s just not the same as touring,” she continued, adding that performing those shows in one place for weeks at a time is actually more like appearing on Broadway than being out on tour.

“It’s such an intimate crowd, with people coming from all over the world,” the “Cool” singer said, as she called it “a different energy” than performing normal tour dates.

But while there’s no doubting that Kelly – who recently had nothing but praise for Gwen following a The Voice coaches group duet with Blake Shelton and John Legend – is going to have a lot on her plate next year, she shared with the outlet why now is actually the perfect time for her to head to Las Vegas.

While it sounds like a whole lot to juggle, the “What Doesn’t Kill You (Stronger)” singer explained that it actually fits in well with her children’s routine.

“I’m not gonna be able to tour necessarily right now, ’cause of all the jobs and we have kids and school and stuff,” she explained in the new interview.

“It’s 45-minute flights [from Los Angeles], so it made sense. I really still wanna do shows, and we’re releasing music in early 2020, so it’s somewhere to go to where fans can kind of come from all over,” Kelly said, adding, “It’s a good time.”

She then joked that she also made the decision to head to Sin City because she’s such a big fan of slot machines. The singer quipped that she’ll actually be spending all the paychecks she makes from her shows gambling.

Kelly will be performing her shows, titled ‘Kelly Clarkson: Invincible,’ from April 2020 at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. Her first leg of shows will run until September.