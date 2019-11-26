Fans Slam ‘DWTS’ Judge On Instagram & Say They Kept Kel Mitchell From Winning Mirrorball Trophy

Fans took to Instagram to slam one Dancing with the Stars judge for the score that they felt kept Kel Mitchell from being crowned the overall champion of season 28 and going home with a mirrorball trophy alongside professional partner Witney Carson.

When it came time for the judging of Kel and Witney’s dynamic hip hop freestyle routine, both Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli, former professional dancers and choreographers, were over the moon with the couple’s performance, handing out enthusiastic scores of 10 points each.

It was head judge Len Goodman who critiqued the duo’s performance, stating the routine was too much like the couple’s previous dance earlier in the episode, where Kel and Witney performed a jazz routine to “We’re All In This Together” from the cast of Disney’s High School Musical.

Len stated he could not see anything different in what was done earlier to what was done in the freestyle and was booed so loudly by the audience he could not finish his critique. He then awarded the couple a score of 9.

Trying to talk some sense into his fellow judge, Bruno enlisted the help of former season 3 mirrorball winner Emmitt Smith to come over to talk to the head judge.

Fans took to the show’s official Instagram page to voice their feelings why they felt Len’s one lower score tipped the scales in the favor of former The Bachelorette star Hannah Brown, allowing her to win the season and for Kel to come in second place.

“Len was so wrong for that,” said one social media fan of the couple.

A second fan commented, “Len just pissed me off!!! He scored this a 9! Ally [Brooke] should have gotten a damn 9 with all her mistakes!!!!”

“Hannah won by popularity. Bachelor Nation is huge…she has the fan votes,” remarked a third fan on Instagram.

Finally, a fourth fan commented, “Saved the best for last. I don’t know what Len was talking about, and why does it matter if it was too similar to his first dance? Who cares. I loved it, a great way to end the night.”

Kel performed one of the most dynamic and difficult dances ever seen in the history of the show’s popular finale freestyle routines.

He and Witney were explosive in their hip hop performance, backed by the Kriss Kross song “Jump.” The tune, which started out slow and then, built up to an intense speed, kept Kel and Witney on their toes through to the song’s conclusion.

For the all-out performance, the former Keenan and Kel star even had backing dancers flown in especially from Chicago to keep the beat behind them.

Despite his best efforts all season, Kel and Witney came in short of winning a mirrorball trophy.

Fans will still be able to show the actor plenty of love when he heads out with the pros of the series on the show’s “DWTS Live: 2020 Tour” where he will perform several of his most beloved routines on selected tour stops in 2020.