Billie Eilish On Feeling Like She’s ‘Living Someone Else’s Life’

Billie Eilish might only be 17-years-old but that doesn’t mean she’s not one of the biggest and most influential stars on the planet right now. The “you should see me in a crown” hitmaker attended the American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California, at the Microsoft Theater over the weekend and discussed how surreal her life is to E! News.

“I feel like I’m living someone else’s life. For real. Man, I don’t even, like, I don’t even know. The things I get to do are so beyond anything that I ever thought I would even be close to. Honestly, I can’t tell you how much I’m enjoying it. I’m enjoying myself and grateful for it, and have just been happy in it. Which is good for me and new for me to be happy,” Eilish expressed.

She admitted that it’s a new thing to be enjoying life. There was a long period of time where she felt she wasn’t doing as good as she should have been but a lot changed as she got older.

“My mentality is growing and I’m realizing how amazing the things I get to do are.”

At the ceremony, Billie won big. She took home New Artist of the Year and Favourite Artist — Alternative Rock.

She also performed her single, “all the good girls go to hell,” which is taken from her debut album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? It became her first-ever award show performance which was introduced by Tyler, The Creator, who she really admires. Eilish surrounded by lit up flames around the stage and gave an energetic performance.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the “come out and play” chart-topper looked super stylish in a matching baggy Burberry ensemble accessorized with a jeweled beekeeper hat. She paired the outfit with a long-sleeved jeweled T-shirt and wore numerous rings and chains around her neck.

At next year’s Grammy Awards, Billie could win big again as she is up for an impressive six awards. The “when the party’s over” songstress became the youngest artist to ever be nominated in all four of the major Grammy categories — Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for her No. 1 smash “bad guy,” Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for her debut When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, and Best New Artist.

According to Music News, she was also named Billboard’s Woman of the Year.