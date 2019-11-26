‘Teen Mom OG’ Mackenzie McKee Does Bow & Arrow Splits Cheerleading Move In Stunning Instagram Pics

Mackenzie McKee took to Instagram earlier today and wowed her fans with not only her incredible body, but her killer cheerleading moves as well. The Teen Mom OG star looked amazing as she held her balance in advanced pyramid poses.

The reality star posted a collage of two photos showing off her athletic ability and stunned her 850,000 fans with her flexibility. According to The Inquisitr, the 25-year-old recently said that she’s “still got it” and shared a similar photo that showed off her cheer skills.

In this particular image, the left photo shows Mackenzie wearing black tights and a pink top. The joy on the mom-of-three’s face is evident as she nails a perfect bow-and-arrow move which is one of the trickier stances. But Mackenzie’s form is perfect and it’s clear that she’s found her niche in cheerleading coaching. Mackenzie looks directly at the camera and beams as she’s still able to pull off the move.

In the photo on the right side of the image, Mackenzie performs a one-legged liberty with her arms in a high-v. Here she wore a dark green sports bra with black leggings which allowed her to move freely. In the background, the roof’s rafters can be seen as a man carefully holds her in this precarious position.

Of course, Teen Mom fans applauded Mackenzie’s efforts and let her know how well she’s doing. Mackenzie’s photo was inundated with heart, fire, and smiley emoji as people posted their congratulations. This particular image already has over 3,000 likes in the few short hours since it went live.

“You are a rockstar mom rockstar wife rockstar human. I hope everyone realizes that!” one fan told Mackenzie. Of course, the world has been following Mackenzie’s story since she was introduced on 16 and Pregnant so many years ago. She is married to Josh McKee and they have three children: Jaxie, Gannon, and Broncs.

Another fan commented on her cheer skills and said, “Awww I miss being a flyer!!!! You killed that first stunt!!!!” It seems as if her followers are enjoying seeing this side of Mackenzie again since many took the time out to encourage her.

One follower brought some humor to the table. The fan opined, “I’ve birthed babies. I’d need a diaper doing all that! Lolol. You look great kiddo!” It seems as if cheerleading stunts aren’t for everyone.

Luckily moms, like Mackenzie Mckee, make it look like a piece of cake.