‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Fans Suspect Gamma Lured Daryl Dixon’s Group Into Alpha’s Trap

While Gamma revealed details about the Whisperers to the communities, ultimately, this information got them trapped in the midseason finale of 'The Walking Dead.'

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Episode 8, titled “The World Before,” of AMC’s The Walking Dead Season 10. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed this episode and wish to avoid spoilers.

As pointed out by TV Line, in the midseason finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead, Aaron (Ross Marquand) was told by Gamma (Thora Birch) the location of Alpha’s (Samantha Morton) herd of walkers. While it was suspected by many fans that Gamma would turn on Alpha after discovering that Lydia (Cassady McClincy) was still alive, this appeared not to be the case in Episode 8.

Previously in The Walking Dead, Carol (Melissa McBride) had taken Lydia out to the border between the communities and the Whisperers area. When Gamma had appeared, she was shocked to see that Lydia was alive as Alpha had told her group that Lydia had died. Gamma was then seen to be distraught as she ran off into the woods.

In Episode 8, Gamma approached Aaron with the information of where Alpha was hiding the walker horde in exchange to see her nephew, who is now being raised in Alexandria. While it seemed that Gamma was genuine in the location of the herd, when the group, headed by Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus) arrived, there was no evidence they had ever been there.

AMC

The group then decided to hunt for Lydia, who was mad with Carol for using her to manipulate Gamma and had run away. During their search, Alpha appeared and Carol chased her, meaning the others then followed. This resulted in them becoming trapped in a cave that also housed the walker herd. It appeared that that had been Alpha’s plan all along.

Fans are already questioning whether Gamma helped Alpha in this plan or whether it was a coincidence that Alpha was tracking them as they moved through the Whisperers’ territory. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alpha has already asked Gamma to manipulate Aaron in order to find out information. While this seemed to fall by the wayside once Gamma discovered the truth about Lydia, the potential is also there that Gamma is still siding with Alpha and the Whisperers.

However, a new clip released by AMC on their Facebook page suggests that Gamma may not be playing by Alpha’s rules at all. In the clip, Gamma is seen approaching Alexandria and alerting them to the fact that Daryl and the others are trapped in the cave.

“The people you sent out, they’re in trouble,” Gamma says in the clip. “Trapped in a cave where Alpha has placed her horde.”

Loading...

This indicates that Gamma is still trying to help the communities. However, some fans are also questioning whether Gamma is just trying to lure more people into the trap on behalf of Alpha. Of course, viewers will just have to wait until The Walking Dead returns in order to find out more about Gamma and whether or not she betrayed Aaron to Alpha.

Episode 8 was the midseason finale for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AMC has confirmed the series will return in February 2020.