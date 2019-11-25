Find Out What Led ‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards To Reconcile With Lisa Rinna After Their Years-Long Feud

Kim Richards went through something earlier this year.

Kim Richards turned over a new leaf with Lisa Rinna after going through a health scare earlier this year.

During an interview with TooFab at the Fourth Annual Vanderpump Dogs Foundation Gala last Thursday night, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills guest star said that after starting to look at things differently, she decided to make amends with Rinna after a years-long feud.

“I see life completely differently,” she explained.

According to Richards, she had an amazing time at BravoCon earlier this month as she reunited with her former co-star and others, including sister Kyle, for a special one-hour episode of Andy Cohen’s late night talk show, Watch What Happens Live. As fans may have seen, Richards took the microphone from Cohen after a commercial break and announced, as The Inquisitr previously reported, that she and Rinna could soon be family because her son-in-law Thayer Wiederhorn’s brother, Mercer Wiederhorn, is dating Rinna’s youngest daughter, Amelia Hamlin.

Richards then further shocked the audience and her fellow Bravolebrities by inviting Rinna to her family’s upcoming Christmas party.

“I went to Andy a few minutes before and I told him, ‘I don’t know if you know this, but Lisa’s daughter is dating my son-in-law’s brother,'” Richards recalled.

While Richards revealed that she and Rinna had a chat about their relationship, which fans will eventually see on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10, she couldn’t tell the entire story about what happened between them because she didn’t want to ruin the upcoming storyline of the series.

Loading...

After initially realizing that they could ultimately become family, if things between Mercer and Amelia work out, Richards got in touch with her sister, Kathy Hilton, and informed her that she believed it would be a nice gesture to invite Rinna into her home for the holidays. Right away, Richards revealed, Hilton was on board and told her that was a great idea.

“I always knew there was a good side to Lisa, there was something good in her heart, we just were having a beef! But it looks like things could work out in a good way, and hopefully it can and it will continue,” Richards said of their current friendship.

While it is hard to say how much fans will be seeing of Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 10 because she’ll only be featured as a guest star, Richards went on to tell Cohen and the audience that she and Rinna also “realized a little bit more about the kids dating” than she’s revealed.