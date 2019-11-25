‘The Conners’ Fans Want ‘Roseanne’ Characters Leon & Nancy To Come Back For The Lanford Lunchbox

Fans of the original series hope to see Roseanne's former business partners this season.

The Conners fans are hoping to be reunited with some old friends from the Roseanne days. Amid a storyline about the potential reopening of the late Conner matriarch’s (Roseanne Barr) 1990s eatery, longtime fans of the original series are hoping that Leon Carp (Martin Mull) and Nancy Bartlett (Sandra Bernhard), two classic characters, will make a cameo on the spinoff series.

The new episode of the ABC spinoff is titled “Lanford, Toilet of Sin.” A sneak peek for the episode shows Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) having difficulties as she tries to reopen The Lanford Lunchbox, Roseanne’s iconic luncheonette and home of her famous loose meat sandwich, as The Inquisitr previously reported.

While it looks like Jackie’s goal to reopen the Lunchbox will have some major obstacles, fans are optimistic. In the comment section to the preview posted on the official Conners Instagram page, fans became nostalgic over two of the Lunchbox’s former co-owners, her boss turned business partner Leon and pal Nancy.

“Yesssssssss!! So happy you’re doing this!” one fan wrote. “Please have Leon and Nancy working there!”

“PLEASE TELL ME LEON IS BACK,” another added.

“When another fan questioned if the guy with the camera in the clip is “who I think it is?” another commenter wrote, “I thought it was Leon. But he looks too short for him.”

Others were just happy about the possibility of the old-school eatery reopening.

“I can’t wait until the restaurant opens! Loved The Lunch Box, Lobo Lounge and Rodbell’s! Not a fan of the Mexican Restaurant as a setting as it’s not familiar or nostalgic,” another viewer wrote.

Unfortunately, the IMDB page for the episode does not list Mull or Bernhard as guest stars in the episode. But in surprising cameo news, Paul Reubens, better known as Pee-ee Herman, is listed as playing a character named Sandy Bitensky.

Last year, Bernhard reprised her role as Nancy on the short-lived Roseanne reboot, which was canceled after Barr fired off offensive tweets. Bernhard has not returned for The Conners spinoff, and Mull has not appeared on a Roseanne-related series since 1997.

Just before the Roseanne reboot was scrapped in May 2018, Barr responded to a tweet from a fan who asked about the return of original characters Leon and Fred (Michael O’Keefe). As The Inquisitr previously reported, the actress revealed that she wanted to bring both Leon and Fred back for the second season of Roseanne.

While Mull and Bernhard have not yet been announced as potential guest stars on The Conners, other returnees from the original series include James Pickens Jr., Estelle Parsons and Johnny Galecki.