Country Singer Kane Brown Reveals Plans For Baby Number Two, Reveals Daughter Looks Like Him

Kane Brown and his wife Katelyn Jae recently welcomed their daughter into the world, but the country singer revealed plans for baby number two to Us Weekly at the American Music Awards on Sunday night.

“We thought we were having a boy originally, so now I feel like we’re going to have to have a boy so he can protect her,” Kane explained to the site.

Although they originally thought they were going to have a boy, the couple welcomed their daughter on October 29. Following her birth, they announced her arrival on social media by sharing a photo of the couple holding her. They named her Kingsley Rose Brown.

When it comes to parenting, Kane revealed that he is a “protective dad.”

Since welcoming their daughter, the couple have become closer, the country singer explained to the site. He revealed that he “didn’t think” they could be closer, but that’s what happened after their daughter was born.

“I didn’t think we could be … but we’re just a family now,” the country singer explained.

He said that both he and his wife have their families in different states adding, “So having [our daughter] is kind of like having everybody with us in a weird way.”

Kane also spoke to People on the red carpet, opening up about the upcoming holidays and the fact that his daughter looks so much like him.

“She’s starting to look more like me. I feel bad for my wife. But she has her nose,” he said.

He said that his wife’s family will be there with them to celebrate Thanksgiving. He also told the site that since welcoming his daughter, everything has been “great.” He noted that his Katelyn has been “amazing.”

Recently, Kane shared a photo of himself with his daughter to Instagram, calling her his “little twin.”

The photo had over 659,000 likes from his more than 2 million followers and plenty of comments from fans and fellow country music stars.

Shay Mooney of the hit country duo Dan and Shay wrote, “LOL the best.”

Kane’s wife also chimed in on the adorable picture and said, ” My whole world in one picture.”

While at the American Music Awards, Kane was nominated for Favorite Male Country Artist. He had some tough competition with Thomas Rhett and Luke Combs also being nominated. Nonetheless, Kane ended up walking away with the award Sunday night.