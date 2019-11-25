Hannah Brown Notes ‘Bittersweet Feeling’ Heading Into ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale With Alan Bersten

Dancing with the Stars finalist Hannah Brown is seemingly feeling a bit reflective and emotional heading into tonight’s finale. The Bachelorette star is one of the final four contestants in Season 28, and she is opening up about what a journey it’s been and how bittersweet it feels.

Ahead of tonight’s DWTS finale, the show’s Instagram page is sharing lots of updates and a few Season 28 finalist interviews. A short clip posted on Sunday featured Hannah and her partner Alan Bersten, going back to when they first met.

Many Dancing with the Stars expected Hannah and Alan to do well this season, but the couple has never taken their success for granted. In this new clip, Hannah says that she has given this her all. The pair faced plenty of criticism from the judges throughout the DWTS season, some of it so intense that Hannah got visibly emotional.

Despite those rocky moments, Hannah noted that she is determined to give a performance that shows her growth, and she can be proud of. Hannah says she has never stopped trying her hardest throughout this DWTS journey, and she knows she has seen a lot of personal growth.

In addition to the short, pre-taped clip showing Hannah talking about her DWTS experience, she posted a comment on the post.

“What a journey it has been! I’m forever thankful. And thank you to all that have supported us along the way. Such a bittersweet feeling being here at the end of it all!” Hannah wrote.

The Instagram post featuring Hannah’s video clip received more than 245,000 likes in about 15 hours, along with hundreds of comments. Hannah’s comment received nearly 500 likes and a handful of responses filled with support.

Based on the comments to the post, Hannah and Alan are adored by the viewers. Many wrote about their love for Hannah and promised they would be diligently voting Monday night.

Alan and Hannah will do the Viennese waltz for their first dance on Monday night with a freestyle to come later in the show. They are battling against Kel Mitchell, Lauren Alaina and Ally Brooke for the Season 28 mirror-ball trophy, and nobody can be counted out of contention at this point.

The Bachelorette fans will be anxious to see what Hannah chooses to do after her DWTS journey ends. She may not have a fiance any longer, but she has embraced the journey she has been on, and it sounds as if she’s grateful for both the ups and downs.