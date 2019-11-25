Kel Mitchell Talks ‘DWTS’ Casting And Experience Ahead Of Season 28 Finale

The Season 28 finale of Dancing with the Stars airs Monday night, and Kel Mitchell is the only male contestant left standing. That fact that Kel and professional partner Witney Carson have made it this far may come as a surprise to some DWTS viewers, and it sounds as if it almost didn’t happen at all.

Ahead of Monday’s DWTS finale, Kel opened up to ET Online about how he ended up on the show this fall. The comedian reveals that he was the last celebrity cast on Season 28, and it came after someone else dropped out.

Actor Charlie Sheen previously detailed that he had been cast for Season 28 of Dancing with the Stars. However, Charlie dropped out at the last minute. Kel doesn’t specify that he replaced Charlie, but it seems likely that he did and that a last-minute pro shuffling took place.

Kel says that his casting was so last minute that the producers told him to jump on a plane as soon as he agreed to the gig. He says that this had been a call completely out of left field, and it sounds like he was quick to grasp the opportunity.

The Season 28 finalist noted that while he’s joked previously with his family that he’d love to do DWTS, he hadn’t publicly courted the opportunity.

Despite not having much time to prepare to do Dancing with the Stars, Kel has thrown his all into it, and it sounds as if he’s having a blast.

“I feel like the underdog and we’ve been going up with every dance, which has been amazing! Witney has been doing amazing choreography so it’s definitely been exciting,” Kel says of his DWTS journey.

It’s sure to be an intense finale Monday, as Kel will be facing off against The Bachelorette Hannah Brown, American Idol singer Lauren Alaina, and former Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke. Many Dancing with the Stars fans anticipated that Dawson’s Creek actor James Van Der Beek would have one of those spots, but he was eliminated in a shocker last week.

Can Kel and Witney win? He says he had a dream about accomplishing that very thing.

“I actually had a dream about [winning]. I saw Witney screaming with the mirrorball and I’m just like, ‘OK, so that’s the plan, lets get it.’ I definitely had some visions,” the DWTS finalist explains.

Witney and Kel will do a jazz dance along with their freestyle in hopes of winning the Season 28 mirror-ball trophy. Can they take home the win on Dancing with the Stars? They’ve already overcome the odds more than once, and it sounds as if he’s ready to give it all he’s got during this final night of performances.