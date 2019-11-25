‘The Young And The Restless’ Two Weeks Ahead Spoilers: Nick And Phyllis Connect

The Young and the Restless two weeks ahead spoilers for the week of December 2 brings plenty of changes to residents of Genoa City as they prepare for Christmas and the new year. Chelsea and Nick drift apart as Nick reconnects with Phyllis. Plus, Chance sets some roots while Devon struggles to make sense of the recent past.

Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) makes a surprising move, according to SheKnows Soaps. Ever since Simon Black (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) kidnapped Chelsea and Connor (Judah Mackey), Chelsea and Nick (Joshua Morrow) have grown apart. Chelsea’s deception destroyed the fragile trust that she and Nick had built since her return to Genoa City. Plus, Connor lives at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) right now, and Connor is suffering after being held hostage. That means that he needs Chelsea, and she’s doing her best to be there for her son. It’s starting to look like Chelsea may have to make some tough decisions soon about her and Connor’s living situation.

Meanwhile, Nick and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) look back on the past. That probably won’t help Chelsea and Nick’s relationship much. It wasn’t that long ago that Nick and Phyllis were living together and enjoying a reasonable connection. Of course, when Phyllis ended up testifying against Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) earlier this year, her relationship with Nick was destroyed. Now it looks like things between the exes might not be entirely over, though. They recently enjoyed drinks and some video games together, and viewers know that Phyllis and Nick’s foreplay is video games.

Elsewhere, Chance (Donny Boaz) is propositioned. He hasn’t been back in Genoa City very long, but the sparks between him and Abby (Melissa Ordway) are flying. It could be that the proposition comes from the Newman heiress, who’s struck out on her own with The Grand Phoenix Hotel, which she’s determined to make a success. However, Chance may find himself in demand for work now that he’s home because it looks like he’ll be staying around for a while.

Finally, the past haunts Devon (Bryton James). He’s had an awful year losing Neil (Kristoff St. John) so quickly after Hilary (Mishael Morgan) died. Plus, his sister Lily (Christel Khalil) moved away, leaving Neil almost entirely alone. Now he has a new relationship with Elena (Brytni Sarpy), but that cannot make up for everything that Devon went through in his recent past. Plus, he gave away his inheritance to Cane (Daniel Goddard), and it looks like that was a con, according to a previous report from The Inquisitr.