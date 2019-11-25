‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Shares Her Hair Care Secrets

Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska has become a fan favorite on the show as well as a bit of a style icon for fans. Recently, she took to her Instagram stories to share some of her hair care secrets and even revealed how she gets her shade of red hair.

On Sunday, she took to the social networking site and shared with her fans what hair products she uses. First, she shared that she uses Keratin Heating Oil from L’ANZA. From the same brand, she also uses the Silken Shampoo.

While she shared the normal shampoo that she uses for her gorgeous locks, she also revealed which dry shampoo she uses. Chelsea posted a photo of dry shampoo from Big Sexy Hair. This isn’t the first time she has been open about using dry shampoo, though. The reality show star showed off a makeup haul recently on her Instagram stories in which she revealed she uses dry shampoo. As a mom to three young kids, dry shampoo can become essential for a mom with a busy schedule.

When it comes to hair spray, Chelsea revealed that she uses L’ANZA Healing Volume Final Effects to hold her style. How does she achieve her flawless curls, though? Chelsea also revealed that secret to her fans by showing off a Hot Tools 24K Gold Curling Iron. There are plenty of different sized curling irons, depending on what kind of curls you want to get. In order to get her curls, Chelsea revealed that she uses the 1.25-inch curling iron. Chelsea doesn’t always use a curling iron, though, and at times straightens her hair. She revealed that uses the Paul Mitchell Neuro Smooth Flat Iron.

With the post of the flat iron she wrote, “And this straightener is my faaaav. My stylist recommends it also!”

Fans of Teen Mom 2 have always loved Chelsea’s gorgeous red hair and wondered how they could achieve a similar style. The reality show star revealed a photo on her Instagram stories that showed her with fresh color. She revealed that she uses L’ANZA color to achieve the red hue that fans have grown to love.

Loading...

While Chelsea has rocked some different styles over the years, she has had her red hair for a few years. However, as previously reported by The Inquisitr, she revealed that she was considering changing up her style in the future.

“I want to go dark dark, almost black. But I’m scared,” Chelsea admitted.

It appears that she hasn’t gone dark just yet and has decided to stick with her iconic red hair longer.