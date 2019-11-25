Shania Twain & Taylor Swift Look ‘Pretty In Pink’ Together At The 2019 American Music Awards

Shania Twain and Taylor Swift were two of many huge stars who attended the American Music Awards last night in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater. It seems, among all the celebrities, the two found each other posed for a photo together. Twain shared a shot of the duo to her Instagram account, showing off that they both rocked pink ensembles.

Swift owned a glittery gold garment which she paired with a sheer pink cape. The “We Are Never Getting Back Together” hitmaker sported her blond hair behind her ears and applied a red lip. Twain, on the other hand, stunned in a hot pink long-sleeved dress with leopard-print accents and fishnet tights. She wore her hair down in loose waves and smiled widely in the shot.

For her caption, Twain described the photo as “pretty in pink,” attaching a red heart emoji.

In the span of six hours, her post racked up more than 42,000 likes and over 660 comments, proving to be popular with her one million followers.

“Diamond selling crossover legends,” one user wrote.

“You are such a Queen Shania Twain,” another shared.

“TWO ICONIC QUEENS, LETS GO GIRLS,” a third fan remarked passionately in capital letters.

“Wow!!! It only seems like yesterday that you were the young ingenue, and now you’re an inspiration for our future stars. The circle of life indeed,” a fourth follower commented.

For the awards show, Twain performed a medley of her greatest hits — “Man! I Feel Like A Woman,” “Any Man Of Mine,” “You’re Still The One,” and “That Don’t Impress Me Much” — and covered Taylor Swift’s “Shake It Off,” Twenty One Pilots’ “Stressed Out,” Drake’s “God’s Plan,” and Post Malone’s “Rockstar,” per the Daily Mail.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Swift also performed as she was honored with the Artist of the Decade title. She was joined on stage by “Without Me” chart-topper Halsey and “Crying in the Club” songstress Camila Cabello.

According to Billboard, Swift also picked up trophies for Artist of the Year, Favorite Artist – Adult Contemporary, Favorite Female Artist – Pop/Rock, and Favorite Music Video for “You Need To Calm Down.”

This may just be the start for an incredible awards season for Swift. At next year’s Grammy Awards, she is nominated for Best Pop Solo Performance for “You Need To Calm Down” and Song of the Year for “Lover,” according to the BBC. The 62nd annual ceremony will be hosted by Alicia Keys again and will take place on January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. It will air live on CBS.