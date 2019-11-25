‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale: Routines Revealed & Winner To Be Crowned As Season Comes To An End

The finale of Dancing with the Stars will showcase some exciting dances and superstar performances as four celebrities vie for the show’s coveted mirrorball trophy in a race towards the finish of season 28 of the reality competition series.

Hannah Brown, Kel Mitchell, Ally Brooke, and Lauren Alania will all take to the ballroom floor for one final time in an attempt to win high judges scores and the favor of viewers, who will play a major role in who wins and who loses the season by their live votes throughout the episode.

Us Weekly revealed the final dances for the contestants, including a repeat of a favorite dance and the fan-favorite freestyle.

The dances are as follows.

Lauren Alaina and Gleb Savchenko will perform a foxtrot to “Jolene” by Dolly Parton, followed by a freestyle to “Country Girl” by Luke Bryan.

Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber will dance a jive to “Proud Mary” by Tina Turner. The couple will then perform a freestyle to “Conga” by Gloria Estefan and Miami Sound Machine.

Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten will take to the floor to perform a Viennese waltz to “Lover” by Taylor Swift, followed by a freestyle to a medley of “Girl on Fire” by Alicia Keys and “Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani.

Kel Mitchell and Witney Carson will dance a jazz routine to “We’re All in This Together” by the High School Musical cast and then a freestyle to “Jump” by Kris Kross.

If past freestyle routines are any indication, the dances can contain all-new material that shows off a celebrity’s strengths as a performer, or a mash-up of some of the different styles of dances that have been perfected throughout the season.

Viewer votes and judge’s scores will determine who will win this season of the series.

Also appearing as part of a way to flesh out the two-hour show will be singers Cher, Pitbull and Ne-Yo, performing their tunes”The Beat Goes On,” “3 to Tango” and “Me Quedaré Contigo.”

Us Weekly revealed that in addition to final dances performed by the aforementioned top four, past eliminated celebrities from this season will return to dance to one final number.

ABC hasn’t yet announced which celebs are slated to appear. Lamar Odom, Mary Wilson, Ray Lewis, Sailor Brinkley-Cook, Karamo, Kate Flannery, Sean Spicer, and James Van Der Beek were among those sent home earlier in the season.

Fans still appear to be split on who will win the season after Van Der Beek was eliminated during the show’s semifinals episode in a stunning twist, facing off against Ally Brooke as one of the bottom two celebrities.

Celebrities that end up in the bottom two are in that position due to a combination of lower viewer votes and judges’ scores.

In the final moments of last week’s telecast of the show, the judging panel which includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Len Goodman, and Bruno Tonioli chose to save Brooke and send Van Der Beek home, as his performance for the semifinals was not as strong as weeks earlier.

Although fans were stunned that the former Dawson’s Creek star was sent home, the judges abided by the show’s rules and only scored on the dances shown, not any personal issues that could have impacted a celebrity’s dances.

It was revealed during the semifinals that Van Der Beek’s wife Kimberly had suffered a heartbreaking miscarriage just prior to the air show.

The finale of season 28 of Dancing with the Stars will begin at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.