Ozzy Osbourne Fires Up The 2019 AMAs Stage With Post Malone & Travis Scott Following Year Of Health Battles

The heavy metal legend performed 'Take What you Want' at the 2019 American Music Awards.

Ozzy Osbourne made a fiery return to the live TV stage at the 2019 American Music Awards. The Black Sabbath frontman joined Malone and Travis Scott for a performance of “Take What you Want” that left viewers’ heads spinning.

Osbourne capped off a year of serious health issues by commanding a seat on a throne for the surprising performance. The Prince of Darkness sang the chorus to the hit single as Malone and Scott took center stage for the rest of the song.

While many fans were happy to see Ozzy back on stage, other fans didn’t think the 70-year-old heavy metal legend got the respect he deserved.

“That performance by [Ozzy Osbourne] was awesome!!” one fan tweeted. “I hate how little screen & mic time they gave him, when that song would be nothing without the prince of darkness!! Shame on you #AMAs for giving [Post Malone] and [Travis Scott] more screen time & making Ozzy look like he didn’t matter!!”

In the comments section to an American Music Awards Twitter post about the trio’s performance, other fans also felt the Godfather of Metal was overshadowed during the performance. Others thought it looked like Ozzy caught on fire as he frantically waved his arms as the pyrotechnics flared onstage.

“It looked like he was about to pass the out after the performance,” one viewer wrote of Ozzy.

“Come on you don’t overshadow and out sing Ozzy and what’s with all the autotune come on,” another wrote.

Did anyone else worry that Ozzy caught on fire and was waving his arms for help back there? No? Just me? Ok… — Tracy Becker (@TBottie) November 25, 2019

Low key worried Ozzy was going to catch on fire back there waving his arms. #ozzy #PostMalone #amas — CounterCristo (@co_co_cristo) November 25, 2019

In September, music fans all over the world were surprised by news of the musical collaboration between Ozzy Osbourne, Post Malone, and Travis Scott. While the American Music Awards was the first time the unlikely trio performed the song on live TV, Ozzy gave some lucky fans in Los Angeles a sneak peek late last week.

Three days before the AMAs performance, Ozzy joined Post Malone onstage at a show at the Forum in L.A. to perform the song, Loudwire reports. The performance marked the first time Ozzy stepped on stage since a New Year’s Eve performance last December.

The fired-up American Music Awards performance marks the end of a full year of medical woes for Ozzy Osbourne. It was in October 2018 that the “Iron Man” singer underwent emergency surgery on his hand after contracting a near-fatal staph infection, Rolling Stone notes. Ozzy later landed in the hospital with pneumonia, and in January 2019 he had another setback when he suffered serious fall at home. The singer was forced to postpone his 2019 tour dates and won’t hit the road again until May 2020.