Carrie Underwood Flashes Some Leg In A Purple Dress With A High Slit At The American Music Awards

Carrie Underwood hit the red carpet in a dazzling sequined gown.

Carrie Underwood brought some of her signature sparkle to the American Music Awards on Sunday night. The “Cry Pretty” singer hit the red carpet in a stunning sequined dress that flashed quite a bit of leg.

The former American Idol star’s glittering gown was a gorgeous plum color, and it was the perfect marriage of glamour and seductiveness. It had a long, sweeping cape that trailed behind Carrie as she walked the red carpet. The cape was attached to the left shoulder of the dress, while the right side of the gown featured a thin spaghetti strap that left Carrie’s arm and shoulder completely bare.

The dramatic draped dress also had a plunging V-neck and an empire waist. The right side of the garment’s skirt featured a dangerously high thigh slit that went all the way up to the top of Carrie Underwood’s thigh. This detail drew attention to the athletic singer’s muscular right thigh and toned calf. On her feet, she wore a pair of shiny gold platform sandals with chunky heels. Her fabulous footwear featured squared-off peep-toes.

Carrie accessorized her look with a gold choker necklace that had a vine-like design, and she wore matching statement earrings. On one of her fingers, she wore a chunky cocktail ring adorned with glittering violet gems that matched her vibrant dress.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Carrie wore her shining platinum tresses straight, down, and parted to the side. For her beauty look, the “Drinking Alone” singer sported a bold brow, lush long lashes, light purple eye shadow, and a pale pink lip.

Carrie Underwood’s glittering ensemble was similar to some of the sparkly looks that she wore while hosting the CMA Awards earlier this month. Fans were dismayed that Carrie went home empty-handed on county music’s biggest night, where she was nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, and Album of the year.

Rich Fury / Getty Images

Carrie will get another chance to take home an award tonight. As reported by Hollywood Life, she’s nominated in the Favorite Female Country Artist and Favorite Country Album categories at the American Music Awards. She’ll also be presenting an award to another lucky artist.

Loading...

Carrie Underwood could get snubbed again. However, in her fans’ eyes, she’s already won the award for the biggest style star of the night. After seeing her dress, the singer’s supporters took to Twitter to gush about how amazing she looks.

“#CarrieUnderwood is easily the best dressed at the #AMAs,” wrote one fan.

“#CarrieUnderwood looks A-MA-ZING! She looks like she’s been working out hard!” another fan commented. “Do ya see those gams? Her arms? Yes Carrie!”