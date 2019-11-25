Donald Trump Is God’s ‘Chosen One’ To Be President, Says Rick Perry

On Sunday’s Fox & Friends on Fox News, the network previewed an interview with Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, who will soon depart his position. During the clip, Perry suggested God chose Donald Trump to take on the role of president of the United States, Newsweek reports.

According to Perry, Trump’s imperfections are not disqualifying.

“God’s used imperfect people all through history,” Perry said, before naming Biblical figures he believes are also imperfect, including King David, Saul, and Solomon.

Perry continued to reveal that he shared a “one-pager” on said Old Testament “kings” with Trump around one month ago.

“I shared it with him and said, ‘Mr. President, I know there are people that say you said you were the chosen one and I said, ‘You were.’ I said, ‘If you’re a believing Christian, you understand God’s plan for the people who rule and judge over us on this planet in our government.'”

According to host Pete Hegseth, his experience with Trump supporters around the U.S. suggests that they, too, believe that Trump is God’s chosen one. Hegseth said that such supporters turn a blind eye to attacks from the media because they understand that everyone is imperfect.

“But what he’s withstood is really unlike any other mortal could understand.”

Perry previously suggested that Barack Obama was also appointed president by God.

“He thinks at this moment and this time, Donald Trump was sent by God to do great things,” Fox News chief national correspondent Ed Henry said of Perry’s belief.

Although Perry has kept a low profile during his tenure in the White House, he has faced scrutiny following the impeachment probe into Trump. Perry reportedly encouraged Trump to take the July 25 call with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump is accused of pressuring Zelensky to dig up dirt on Democratic rival Joe Biden using foreign aid as leverage.

According to Perry, he wanted Trump to use the call to discuss energy issues.

Loading...

WATCH: Trump's Secretary of Energy Rick Perry appeared on Fox News, contradicting Sondland's testimony under oath that Perry was involved in the request for an investigation into the Bidens. pic.twitter.com/dPIAt97viB — TheBeat w/Ari Melber (@TheBeatWithAri) November 22, 2019

As The Inquisitr reported, Perry previously refused a request to testify in the impeachment probe. In addition, Perry’s secretary, Shaylyn Hynes, took a shot at the Democrat-led inquiry. She also said Perry would be open to testifying under certain conditions, such as the Department’s counsel being present during his testimony.

Perry previously refused to comply with a House-issued subpoena that sought documents related to Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. His decision came before the official House vote to launch the probe into Trump.