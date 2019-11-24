WWE News: Team NXT Finally Revealed For ‘Survivor Series’ – Combines Two Brands

The men's team from the yellow brand has been announced, and it is a scary one.

Professional wrestling fans around the world have been waiting for WWE to announce the final men’s team for Survivor Series, but it was worth the delay. On Sunday afternoon, Shawn Michaels appeared on the kickoff show for the pay-per-view and revealed the five men who will be a part of Team NXT. This is the first year the yellow brand is taking part on the PPV, and the other brands should be very afraid.

For a couple of weeks now, two of the men’s teams in the traditional elimination-style tag team matches have been known. Seth Rollins put together his team from Monday Night Raw, while Roman Reigns has his from Friday Night SmackDown, and they’re both formidable squads.

While the storyline purpose could have been to build up the anticipation and suspense for NXT, WWE played things quite smart. They may have been waiting for NXT TakeOver: WarGames to conclude and make sure that all superstars were in good enough condition to fight at Survivor Series.

During the kickoff show for Sunday night’s PPV, Shawn Michaels finally revealed the five men for NXT, and it will merge two brands. From NXT, there will be Tommaso Ciampa, Damien Priest, Keith Lee, and Matt Riddle. They will be joined by NXT UK Champion Walter to finish out the very strong team.

Four of the superstars on Team NXT had big matches at NXT TakeOver on Saturday night.

Riddle ended up with a loss in Finn Balor’s first big match since returning to NXT. Priest was involved in a hard-hitting Triple Threat Match with Killian Dain and Pete Dunne. Dunne ultimately went on to win.

Keith Lee and Tommaso Ciampa were in a brutal battle inside the double cage as they helped defeat The Undisputed Era in WarGames. The ending came when Ciampa slammed Adam Cole through two tables from the top of the cage for the win.

With Team NXT in place, here are all three squads for the big tag match.

NXT: Keith Lee, Matt Riddle, Walter, Damien Priest, Tommaso Ciampa

Friday Night SmackDown: Shorty G, Mustafa Ali, King Corbin, Braun Strowman, Roman Reigns

Monday Night Raw: Kevin Owens, Drew McIntyre, Ricochet, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins

While the tri-brand matches involving multiple champions are fun, the traditional elimination-style tag match are what fans love so much. With NXT announcing their team, one of the most anticipated matches of Survivor Series is now complete.