Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In December 2019

More than a handful of titles will be leaving Netflix next month and some of them are fan favorites. Sure, the streaming platform will add a whole lot more titles in December, but Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars fans may need to go ahead and re-watch some of their favorite movies before they disappear from the service. Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will both be gone this December and will soon move over to Disney Plus.
According to What’s On Netflix, a huge chunk of nature documentaries will wave goodbye to the platform, including Planet Earth II and The Blue Planet. The last day of the year will see the biggest exodus of titles from the streaming service, including all films in the Rocky catalog. Seasons 1-10 of Frasier will also depart, but will eventually head over to NBC’s Peacock in April 2020. Popular dramas Black Hawk Down, Winter’s Bone, Rain Main, and Pulp Fiction will disappear as well at the very end of the month.
Netflix will hold on to some MCU and Disney movies for the duration of their individual contracts, so fans will still be able to stream Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp into 2020. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will also remain on the platform for some time, as will many other Marvel comic-based titles. The list of the most popular titles leaving Netflix next month can be found below.
Dec. 1
Yoga Hosers
Dec. 3
Africa: Season 1
Blue Planet II: Season 1
Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice
Frozen Planet: Season 1
Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey
Life
Life On Location
Life Story
Nature’s Great Events: Series 1
Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1
Planet Earth II
Planet Earth: Season 1
The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1
The Hunt: Season 1
The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1
Dec. 4
Thor: Ragnarok
Dec. 11
Get Santa
Dec. 14
Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1
Merlin: Season 1-5
Dec. 15
Helix: Season 2
Dec. 18
Miss Me This Christmas
You Can’t Fight Christmas
Dec. 19
George of the Jungle 2
Dec. 25
Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11
Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1
Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi
Dec. 31
About a Boy
Billy Elliot
Black Hawk Down
Christmas with the Kranks
Daddy Day Care
Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas
Frasier: Season 1-10
Frasier: The Final Season
Jackie Brown
Leap Year
Mona Lisa Smile
Pulp Fiction
Rain Man
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Schindler’s List
Tears of the Sun
The Crow
The Dark Crystal
The Pink Panther
Wet Hot American Summer
White Christmas
Winter’s Bone
XXX: State of the Union