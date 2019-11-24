Here’s What’s Leaving Netflix In December 2019

More than a handful of titles will be leaving Netflix next month and some of them are fan favorites. Sure, the streaming platform will add a whole lot more titles in December, but Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars fans may need to go ahead and re-watch some of their favorite movies before they disappear from the service. Thor: Ragnarok and Star Wars: The Last Jedi will both be gone this December and will soon move over to Disney Plus.

According to What’s On Netflix, a huge chunk of nature documentaries will wave goodbye to the platform, including Planet Earth II and The Blue Planet. The last day of the year will see the biggest exodus of titles from the streaming service, including all films in the Rocky catalog. Seasons 1-10 of Frasier will also depart, but will eventually head over to NBC’s Peacock in April 2020. Popular dramas Black Hawk Down, Winter’s Bone, Rain Main, and Pulp Fiction will disappear as well at the very end of the month.

Netflix will hold on to some MCU and Disney movies for the duration of their individual contracts, so fans will still be able to stream Avengers: Infinity War, Black Panther, and Ant-Man and the Wasp into 2020. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse will also remain on the platform for some time, as will many other Marvel comic-based titles. The list of the most popular titles leaving Netflix next month can be found below.

Dec. 1

Yoga Hosers

Dec. 3

Africa: Season 1

Blue Planet II: Season 1

Frozen Planet: On Thin Ice

Frozen Planet: Season 1

Frozen Planet: The Epic Journey

Life

Life On Location

Life Story

Nature’s Great Events: Series 1

Nature’s Great Events: Diaries: Series 1

Planet Earth II

Planet Earth: Season 1

The Blue Planet: A Natural History of the Oceans: Season 1

The Hunt: Season 1

The Making of Frozen Planet: Series 1

Dec. 4

Thor: Ragnarok

Dec. 11

Get Santa

Dec. 14

Beyblade: Metal Fusion: Season 1

Merlin: Season 1-5

Dec. 15

Helix: Season 2

Dec. 18

Loading...

Miss Me This Christmas

You Can’t Fight Christmas

Dec. 19

George of the Jungle 2

Dec. 25

Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown: Season 7-11

Kurt Seyit ve Şura: Season 1

Star Wars: Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Dec. 31

About a Boy

Billy Elliot

Black Hawk Down

Christmas with the Kranks

Daddy Day Care

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas

Frasier: Season 1-10

Frasier: The Final Season

Jackie Brown

Leap Year

Mona Lisa Smile

Pulp Fiction

Rain Man

Rocky

Rocky II

Rocky III

Rocky IV

Rocky V

Schindler’s List

Tears of the Sun

The Crow

The Dark Crystal

The Pink Panther

Wet Hot American Summer

White Christmas

Winter’s Bone

XXX: State of the Union